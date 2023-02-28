MSU UM MBB

Montana State football players carry the Great Divide Trophy during the men's basketball Brawl of the Wild at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Saturday, Feb. 18.

 Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN — Montana State has guaranteed its seventh straight win in the Brawl of the Wild Series, and this might be the Bobcats' most dominant season yet.

A strong showing at the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend increased MSU's 2022-23 Brawl Series point total to 10. There are 17 points to play for each season in the Series, so the most points Montana can earn this season is seven. The Grizzlies currently have two.

