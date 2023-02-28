BOZEMAN — Montana State has guaranteed its seventh straight win in the Brawl of the Wild Series, and this might be the Bobcats' most dominant season yet.
A strong showing at the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend increased MSU's 2022-23 Brawl Series point total to 10. There are 17 points to play for each season in the Series, so the most points Montana can earn this season is seven. The Grizzlies currently have two.
If the Bobcats get the remaining points, they'd finish the most dominant Brawl Series since it began in 2013-14. UM won that season's Series 14-3, and the largest margin since then has been 12-5 (once by each school). After losing the first three, MSU now leads the Series 7-3.
UM earned the first Series point this season with a volleyball victory in Bozeman on Sept. 30. MSU took the lead on Oct. 28 after its men's and women's cross country teams finished ahead of UM's at the Big Sky meet. The Griz tied it up with another volleyball win on Nov. 11 in Missoula, and MSU went ahead 4-2 following its football blowout on Nov. 19 in Bozeman.
The Cats swept the winter portion of the Series. The MSU men's and women's basketball teams won both games in Missoula on Jan. 21, and they swept the Griz on Feb. 18 in Bozeman. On Saturday, the MSU men's and women's indoor track teams finished ahead of UM at the Big Sky Championships.
The remaining five points will be determined by head-to-head men's and women's tennis matches, the Big Sky women's golf tournament and the Big Sky men's and women's outdoor track championships.
The Series awards one point for every head-to-head matchup except for the football game, which is worth two points. Points for cross country, golf and track are awarded based on Big Sky Championship placement since the Cats and Griz don't have one-on-one competitions in those sports. The schools split the points if they tie at conference championships, and postseason matchups don't affect the Series.
