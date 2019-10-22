BOZEMAN -- Montana State's club hockey team split with Boise State this past weekend in a two-game road series.
On Friday night, the Bobcats topped the Broncos 5-3 in Sun Valley. On Saturday, Boise State returned the favor 6-3 in Boise.
In Friday’s win, Ryan Padden scored 16 seconds into the game. Five other Bobcats joined Padden on the score sheet.
Saturday’s game was played in the 5,000 seat CenturyLink Arena, home of the minor professional Boise Steelheads of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). Zach Lane, Sam Coulter, and Ryan Perius all scored for MSU.
“We played a good hard couple games this weekend, we’re a young team and need to come together to find a way to win,” Padden said. “As a team, we’re off to a decent start, but need to focus on small details and finding our roles in the weeks to come. We have a good talented group of guys this year and we’re excited for weeks to come.”
The Bobcats play their home opener against Weber State at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. MSU faces Utah State at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Brigham Young at 3 p.m. Sunday.
All three games will be played at the Haynes Pavilion at the Bozeman Fairgrounds.
