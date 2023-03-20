BOZEMAN — In Monday’s pre-spring camp press conference, Brent Vigen addressed one of the trickiest decisions in his three years as Montana State head football coach.

The Bobcats are giving Zac Crews, a Missoula Sentinel graduate and former Montana Grizzlies commit, a chance to make the team as a walk-on. UM rescinded its scholarship offer to Crews after he wrote a Venmo post in 2020 with the n-word followed by the f-word and emojis of a gun pointed at a Black man’s head.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments