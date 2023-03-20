From left, Missoula Sentinel’s Chase Williams, Joe Weida, Zac Crews and Charlie Kirgan walk hand-in-hand to the coin toss during their game against Missoula Big Sky at Missoula County Stadium, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Missoula Sentinel grad Zac Crews (11) tackles Billings West’s Isaiah Claunch during the State AA football championship game at Missoula County Stadium in 2021.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
From left, Missoula Sentinel’s Chase Williams, Joe Weida, Zac Crews and Charlie Kirgan walk hand-in-hand to the coin toss during their game against Missoula Big Sky at Missoula County Stadium, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
BOZEMAN — In Monday’s pre-spring camp press conference, Brent Vigen addressed one of the trickiest decisions in his three years as Montana State head football coach.
The Bobcats are giving Zac Crews, a Missoula Sentinel graduate and former Montana Grizzlies commit, a chance to make the team as a walk-on. UM rescinded its scholarship offer to Crews after he wrote a Venmo post in 2020 with the n-word followed by the f-word and emojis of a gun pointed at a Black man’s head.
Vigen explained Monday why he and MSU decided to give Crews another shot to play Division I football in Montana, the steps everyone involved has taken the last few months and where Crews and the Bobcats go from here.
While Crews is listed on MSU’s latest 2023 roster, he has yet to secure a spot for the 2023 season. Vigen clarified that Crews is on the spring roster “with an opportunity to earn a roster spot beyond that.” Crews enrolled at MSU this past fall, approached MSU’s coaches about a walk-on chance and “followed through on all of our established protocols,” Vigen said.
Bringing Crews aboard “came down to my decision,” Vigen said, but he talked with MSU president Waded Cruzado and athletic director Leon Costello before making the final decision.
“Their open-minded nature, in general, has been a big part of us moving forward with this,” Vigen said, adding, “I didn't go rogue, by any means. (I had) discussions with them, and ultimately, I think we had good back and forth and kind of laid out the plan for this semester, and they were on board with it.”
#MSUBobcatsFB coach Brent Vigen made his first public comments about Zac Crews, a former #GrizFB commit who lost his offer after posting a racial slur on Venmo.
Vigen said Crews, a walk-on at MSU, is on the spring roster “with an opportunity to earn a roster spot beyond that.” pic.twitter.com/WAz8Y2dn7a
The Cats have four Black assistant coaches (defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza, running backs coach Jimmy Beal, D-tackles coach Nic Jean-Baptiste and cornerbacks coach Brian Shepherd) and numerous Black players. The players were involved in the decision to let Crews walk on, according to Vigen.
“Without their, I guess, collective understanding and acceptance, it wouldn't work. Our leadership group, in particular, was a starting point for that,” Vigen said. “It wasn't me telling them, ‘Hey, this is the way it's going to be. This is going to be the situation.’ He's got an opportunity to earn his way on this team. A lot of earning that is how he interacts with our team on a daily basis, how he goes in the weight room in this period and works. It's been a positive experience so far.”
Vigen believes his players can learn from Crews’ mistake, whether or not any of them have done anything like Crews did in that Venmo post.
“I think they'll recognize that they've made mistakes. The light hasn’t maybe shined on those mistakes quite like it did in Zac’s situation,” Vigen said. “Hopefully you move on and you become a better person on the other side of it. I think that's the message we've continued to pound to them.
“When I say our guys can learn from it, I think that can be a pretty powerful deal of really figuring out what a person is beyond one thing, one really horrible thing.”
Crews has shown remorse, Vigen said.
“What he's done is put his head down and gone to work, and been who he is,” Vigen said. “He’s a young person that made a horrible mistake, and he acknowledges it. He’s very regretful about it, and I think in conversations with our players, I think that's more than clear. So it's just been about going about this last stretch since the middle of January, ‘Just go in there, be yourself, work hard and I think continue to gain education.’”
Crews is one of several athletes who have come under fire for saying something offensive on social media. For instance, racist tweets from star quarterback Josh Allen were uncovered hours before he was selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen, who played at Wyoming when Vigen was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, wrote the n-word in several tweets that he posted when he was in high school.
Crews starred on the defensive line and at quarterback in high school, helping the Spartans win the 2021 and 2022 Class AA state titles. He was the eighth-best Montana high school prospect from the Class of 2022, per 247Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 223-pound D-end is one of five walk-ons on MSU’s spring roster. The others are D-end Michael Hulverson, D-lineman Nick Korom, kicker Myles Sansted and D-tackle Ryland Swarthout.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.