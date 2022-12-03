BOZEMAN — Tucked into Brent Vigen’s passionate postgame press conference was a line that probably surprised some Montana State football fans.
After MSU’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Oct. 22, Vigen was asked how his team kept finding so many different ways to win this season. He brought up his 2021 squad — the one that reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game and featured four players who currently occupy NFL roster spots.
“Coming into the year, we knew offensively we could score points. I think we knew in the return game, that could be a factor. I think those are things we didn’t always have last year. We really had to lean on our defense for the greater part of the regular season,” Vigen said Oct. 22. “When you have that, you can win a game 43-38. They don’t have to be 13-7 like last year.”
“We’re just a better team.”
That declaration doesn’t sound so surprising now.
On Saturday, MSU beat Weber State at Bobcat Stadium for the second time this season, this time 33-25 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The margin of victory barely topped the Oct. 22 game or the 13-7 slugfest in Ogden, Utah, last year. But the fourth-seeded Bobcats played better Saturday than the final score indicates. It was arguably their most complete performance of the season.
“You’ve got to stack these weeks up because it ultimately brings out a true champion,” Vigen said Saturday. “I think this team has the right makeup.”
The Bobcats rushed for 388 yards on 7.3 yards per carry Saturday. Both are above their season averages but are their lowest since 280 on 5.7 ypc at Northern Arizona on Nov. 5. MSU ran for a program-record 554 yards the following week at Cal Poly and bludgeoned rival Montana for 439 the week after that.
The Bobcats now have 3,971 rushing yards on the season, breaking their previous single-season record of 3,871 set in 2019.
“That’s a good accomplishment, for sure. It’s a product of how we have to play, I guess, and the success that we’ve consistently had,” Vigen said. “That’s how you break records: you do things week in and week out. That’s what we’ve been able to find ways to do.”
One of the best players in that 2019 offense was running back Isaiah Ifanse, who earned All-American honors last year and put MSU past that 3,871 mark with a 24-yard run early in the fourth quarter Saturday. That was Ifanse’s first game of the season after a long recovery from offseason knee surgery.
“He’s a different guy,” Vigen said. “He’s so hard to bring down. He can play so low to the ground. At the same time, there’s probably a little rust there.”
Ifanse finished with 91 yards on 10 carries Saturday, while starting quarterback Tommy Mellott led all players 158 yards on 22 carries, and All-Big Sky Conference backup Sean Chambers had 92 yards on 13 attempts.
“They ran the ball even when everyone in the stadium knew they were going to run it,” said Weber head coach Jay Hill. “They’re very creative with their schemes. Their quarterbacks, they can both run and do a phenomenal job. Having Ifanse back was just a little bit of a shot in the arm. You could tell it gave them a little more juice.
“Give them credit. They played very well.”
Mellott finished 13 of 19 for 91 yards, and Chambers completed both of his passes for TDs, the second on a double reverse that began with a handoff from Mellott to Clevan Thomas Jr.
Despite all the success and the knowledge that Weber has one of the FCS’ best defenses, Mellott and Vigen were slightly disappointed with their offense on Saturday. The 33 points are MSU’s second-fewest in a game this season and its fewest against an FCS team. They settled for field goal attempts five times.
“In every football game, you want to count by 7s, not by 3s, so we’ve got to clear that up. We’ve got to take care of business,” Mellott said. “We got behind the sticks there early on in a lot of those possessions down towards the red zone.”
Ifanse’s 24-yard run came with the Bobcats ahead 33-10, a lead they built with Weber’s offense basically at full strength. All-American RB Josh Davis played after missing the Oct. 22 game. The Wildcats lost starting QB Bronson Barron in the third quarter to injury (it was a concussion, according to Hill), but that was after MSU went up 26-10.
No one with the Bobcats would excuse the two TDs they allowed in the fourth quarter, but those were last gasps from an offense that struggled to move the ball most of the afternoon. MSU allowed 317 total yards on Saturday. That’s two yards more than Montana gained in its 55-21 loss at MSU on Nov. 19. That’s 63 more than the lowest offensive output against the Bobcats all season (Idaho State in a 37-6 loss on Oct. 8). Weber’s offense has been solid all season, and MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was serving a suspension Saturday. None of that seemed to faze MSU’s defense.
“They did a good job stopping the run at times and getting us into longer situations where we had to get creative on third and long or third and medium,” said Weber wide receiver Ty MacPherson.
It was MSU’s third straight strong defensive performance after a bad one in a 41-38 win at NAU. Vigen emphasized that quarterback RJ Martinez (who entered the transfer portal earlier this week) is “really good,” perhaps good enough to make MSU’s defense look worse than it truly is. Still, the Bobcats have improved on that side of the ball since Nov. 5.
“I think we’ve tackled better. I think we’ve played assignment football better,” Vigen said. “That’s how you have to play. You have to be disciplined. Guys have to be where they’re supposed to be, and when they’ve got an opportunity to make a play, they have to. I think we’ve done that better.
“It’s not a matter of effort. I think our effort’s been tremendous all year. Our execution I think has just been better.”
After allowing a kickoff and punt return for touchdowns on Oct. 22, MSU gave no daylight to Weber’s Abraham Williams, who leads the FCS with four kick return TDs. His five returns covered 93 yards with a long of 24 on Saturday. MSU’s Blake Glessner made four of his five field attempts, and Bryce Leighton booted a solid punt after going punt-less the previous two games.
This was not the “lean on our defense” win at Weber in 2021, nor was it the sloppy, four-safety victory from Oct. 22. This was a clean, methodical, almost boring win — the type of win championship contenders earn all the time.
Before claiming that the 2022 Bobcats are better than the 2021 squad, Vigen expressed some anger in his Oct. 22 presser. He was tired of talking about the players who were out. He wanted to focus on the players who were on the field, who were exemplifying MSU’s “won’t be beat” mantra.
Chambers and Ifanse were two of the players missing from that game. Thomas was another. Starting strong safety Rylan Ortt and first-string right guard Cole Sain were out that day as well. All five played Saturday.
The Bobcats are still missing some key players, but they’re as healthy as they’ve been all season. Arguably the best running back in the FCS is back and fresh.
The focus is squarely on the MSU players who are active. The remaining seven teams in the FCS playoffs might want to avert their eyes.
