BOZEMAN – The Montana State cross country program travels to Provo, Utah, on Friday for the Mountain Region Championships.
The regional, hosted by Brigham Young, begins at 11 a.m. at Timpanogos Golf Club with the women's 6-kilometer race. The men's 10K race follows at noon.
Both the men's and women's races feature seven nationally ranked teams each.
MSU's women's squad gets the action started in a field of 19 teams. The Bobcats were 14th in the latest USTFCCCA Mountain Region poll. Montana State's highest finish in the past decade at the regional was a 10th-place showing at the 2014 meet.
The men's team, ranked among the nation's top 30 squads before the Big Sky Championships, hopes to have a greater opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Championships. MSU is eighth in the USTFCCCA Mountain Region poll.
The men will be racing in a field of 18 teams. The Bobcats' 10th-place finish at the 2019 meet was its best appearance at the regional in six years.
