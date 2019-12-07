BOZEMAN — Montana State struck early and often Saturday on the way to a 47-21 victory over Albany in their second-round FCS playoff matchup at Bobcat Stadium.
The win pushes MSU (10-3) into the quarterfinal round of the 24-team postseason tournament, its first trip there since 2012. The Bobcats, who have now won five straight games, will play the winner of Saturday’s second-round matchup between Sacramento State and Austin Peay, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Mountain time.
Albany opened the scoring on its third play from scrimmage, as quarterback Jeff Undercuffler found receiver Juwan Green for a 58-yard touchdown pass. But Montana State ran off 26 consecutive points before halftime to take a commanding lead.
Travis Jonsen scored a on a 47-yard touchdown run on the Bobcats’ first drive, bouncing a wildcat snap to the left and racing down the sideline. MSU then scored a safety when Isaiah Ifanse blocked a punt and the ball sailed out of the back of the end zone.
Quarterback Tucker Rovig hit Kevin Kassis with a 5-yard swing pass that went for another touchdown, and that was followed by a 12-yard TD run by Ifanse in the second quarter and a 19-yard field goal by Tristan Bailey just before intermission.
MSU added to its lead on the opening possession of the second half, as Rovig found receiver Lance McCutcheon down the sideline for a 49-yard score. Rovig again found McCutcheon for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats a 40-7 lead and put the game out of reach.
Rovig was a major catalyst for MSU. The sophomore from Meridian, Idaho, finished with a career-high 24 completions on 30 attempts for 279 yards with three touchdowns an no interceptions.
Karl Mofor scored a touchdown and Undercuffler threw for a score late in the fourth quarter for Albany, an at-large playoff selection from the Colonial Athletic Association. The Great Danes finished the season with a 9-4 record.
Montana State linebacker/quarterback Troy Andersen missed his second consecutive game due to injury.
The day and time of the Bobcats’ quarterfinal game next week is to be determined.
