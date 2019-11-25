BOZEMAN — Montana State defensive end Bryce Sterk was named one of 26 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award — presented to the top defensive player in the FCS — by STATS on Monday.
Sterk leads the Big Sky Conference with 13.5 sacks and is second with 16.5 tackles-for-loss. He ranks third in the FCS in sacks.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound Lynden, Washington, product finished the regular season with 56 total tackles and three quarterback hurries, and logged 2.5 sacks when the Bobcat defense suffocated Montana's offense in a 48-14 victory last week.
Two Bobcats have had two Buck Buchanan Award winners in their history — Caleb Schreibeis in 2012 and Brad Daly in 2013.
