BOZEMAN — Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks will be hired by Colorado State for the same job, FootballScoop and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Monday.
A source confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com.
Banks, who's in his first season at MSU, will still coach the Bobcats in the FCS championship game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, sources told FootballScoop and the Chronicle.
MSU and Colorado State both declined to comment.
The news comes two days after MSU defeated South Dakota State 31-17 in the FCS semifinals.
CSU is an FBS program that plays in the Mountain West Conference. The Rams are coached by Jay Norvell, who they hired earlier this month after he spent five years as the head coach at Nevada. Banks coached cornerbacks at Nevada in 2020.
Banks was hired by MSU in February, shortly after the Cats hired Brent Vigen as their head coach. Banks replaced Kane Ioane, who left MSU to become co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Mountain West program Boise State. The Cats' next DC will be their fourth in as many seasons.
CSU's previous defensive coordinator was Chuck Heater. The veteran coach spent two seasons in his second stint as the Rams' DC.
Banks has led one of the best defenses in the FCS. The Cats rank second in scoring defense (behind NDSU), 13th in yards allowed per game, 13th in rushing defense and 21st in passing yards allowed per game.
Several opposing coaches and players have praised MSU's 4-2-5 defense this season for being well-coached.
“It’s like watching a really well-choreographed dance," Sam Houston coach KC Keeler said prior to his team's 42-19 quarterfinal loss to MSU. "If they’re supposed to be in the B gap, they’re in the B gap. If they’re supposed to be fitting run with the right shoulder, they’re fitting it with the right shoulder. It’s really impressive.”
Banks played cornerback at NDSU from 2008-10, when Vigen coached there in an assistant role.
Before Nevada, Banks was a cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Stephen F. Austin from 2018-19. He was also a recruiting coordinator and coached defensive backs at Division II Midwestern State in 2016-17.
Before Midwestern State, Banks was the DC at Livonia High (Louisiana) for a year. He coached cornerbacks and was a video coordinator at Nicholls State from 2013-14.
At Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead, Banks was defensive backs coach and defensive play caller in 2012 and coached cornerbacks the year prior.
