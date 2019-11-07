BOZEMAN — Montana State senior defensive end Bryce Sterk joined the Buck Buchanan Award watch list, STATS announced Thursday.
The Buchanan Award is given annually to the top defensive football player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Sterk is among the nation’s leaders in sacks and tackles for loss. The Lynden, Washington, product and University of Washington transfer has logged 9.5 sacks this season, with his 1.06 per game ranking sixth in the FCS.
Sterk’s 14 tackles for loss, an average of 1.6 per game, is 19th in the FCS. He was named the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week for his performance in Week 2 against Southeast Missouri, when he recorded three tackles for loss and a sack.
Two past Montana State defensive ends — Caleb Schreibeis in 2012 and Brad Daly in 2013 — have won the award.
This year's watch list also includes Montana linebacker Dante Olson and Weber State defensive end Jonah Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.