BOZEMAN — Montana State senior defensive end Bryce Sterk joined the Buck Buchanan Award watch list, STATS announced Thursday.

The Buchanan Award is given annually to the top defensive football player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Sterk is among the nation’s leaders in sacks and tackles for loss. The Lynden, Washington, product and University of Washington transfer has logged 9.5 sacks this season, with his 1.06 per game ranking sixth in the FCS.

Sterk’s 14 tackles for loss, an average of 1.6 per game, is 19th in the FCS. He was named the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week for his performance in Week 2 against Southeast Missouri, when he recorded three tackles for loss and a sack.

Two past Montana State defensive ends — Caleb Schreibeis in 2012 and Brad Daly in 2013 — have won the award.

This year's watch list also includes Montana linebacker Dante Olson and Weber State defensive end Jonah Williams.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments