GREELY, Colo. — Montana State distance runners made history Friday at the 2023 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

MSU senior Duncan Hamilton, a Bozeman High graduate, etched his name in the history books by winning his fourth 3,000-meter steeplechase championship, the first man to do so in Big Sky history. Junior Camila Noe, a former Hawks teammate of Hamilton’s, won her first Big Sky outdoor title by capturing the women’s 10,000, running away from the field in the final 600 meters. And junior Ben Perrin (Kalispell) became the third Bobcat to win two Big Sky 10,000-meter titles, joining Shannon Butler (1990, 1991) and Casey Jermyn (2003, 2005).

“It was an exciting day all around,” said MSU coach Lyle Weese, “but especially for the distance runners. They did some amazing things.”

Montana State’s men’s and women’s teams each stand in third place entering the meet’s final day of competition on Saturday, a byproduct of outstanding individual performances. Hamilton’s steeplechase win topped the list, but even that came with an eye toward helping a teammate.

“All four guys we had entered went out aggressively,” Weese said of Hamilton, Rob McManus, Levi Taylor and Owen Smith. “They got some separation and (Hamilton, McManus and Taylor) were able to hold on and finish 1-2-3, and Owen finished strong, too.”

There was an undercurrent, though, to the fast start.

“Levi Taylor is one of the best steeplechase runners in the country,” Weese said. “He finished ninth (at the NCAA Championships) last year. But he didn’t have a time that would qualify him for the West Regionals this year, so one of the biggest reasons we were so aggressive was to get him that mark. Duncan and Rob did a great job leading, they got some separation and stayed aggressive, and (Taylor) did it. He got his mark.”

Noe experienced a bit of déjà vu on Friday, winning her second Big Sky title in Greeley. Her first came nearly five years ago in terrible weather at the Big Sky Cross Country Championships, and on Friday she battled winds up to 30 miles per hour in claiming her first 10,000-meter title. Rather than moving into the lead early, Weese said she showed great patience.

“Camila’s race was incredibly unusual for how slow it was and how no one was going to take the lead," Weese said. "This time she got in there with the pack and I think that helped her with her great finish.”

Northern Arizona’s Meagan Van Pelt led during the middle portion of the race, with Noe close behind.

“It seemed like she wanted to go,” Weese said, “but she showed great patience.”

When Noe went to the lead with about 600 meters remaining, she was gone. Her lead expanded quickly, and Van Pelt couldn’t keep pace.

“She sometimes doesn’t have a lot of confidence in her finish,” Weese said, “but she’s fast, and she showed today that she can be strong at the end. She came over (when the race was complete) and said she surprised herself.”

Weese also lauded sophomore Alex Moore, who finished fifth.

In the day’s final race, Perrin followed Noe’s script. He ran with NAU’s Santiago Prosser and teammate Matthew Richtman for most of the race, but with about 600 meters remaining he passed Prosser as the two were lapping a University of Montana runner and accelerated to a commanding lead. He won the race going away.

“Ben finishes really strong in races, so when he’s close toward the end that’s a really good sign for him,” Weese said. “Matt Richtman was just outside the time to get into the West Regionals so they were working together. Matt didn’t quite get his mark, but Ben did a great job. He’s incredibly fit right now, and very prepared.”

Richtman finished third.

Several other Bobcats scored team points on Friday. Matt Furdyk finished fifth and Elijah Jackman eighth in the men’s hammer throw, Jordan Fink placed fourth in the women’s shot put, Carter Slade finished eighth in the men’s discus, and Hailey Coey was sixth and Taylor Brisendine eighth in the women’s long jump. Additionally, Grace Gilbreth finished third in the women’s steeplechase.

Weese was also pleased with several sprint and middle distance runners.

“The young men’s sprinters had some breakthroughs today,” he said. “A few of them made the finals, and even some who didn’t had huge season’s bests. That was exciting to see. The women’s sprint squad also did a great job.”

Field events begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with track events starting at 2 p.m. Weese is looking forward to watching his team compete on the meet’s closing day.

“We’re put ourselves in a good situation to accomplish some great things as a team and to compete for individual championships," he said.