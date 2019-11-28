SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Montana State volleyball team ended a couple long droughts with a four-set win over Sacramento State on Thursday night to begin the Big Sky Conference tournament.
The 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9 victory is the Bobcats' first at a Big Sky tournament since 2005 (over Idaho State), according to an MSU press release. It's also MSU's first win at Sac State since 1997.
The fourth-seeded Bobcats (15-13) will play in the semifinals Friday against No. 1 Northern Colorado (24-7), which eliminated No. 8 Montana on Thursday. Fifth-seeded Sac State finished its season at 14-18.
On Thursday against the Hornets, MSU recorded 15 aces — led by freshman Kira Thomsen with six — and didn't allow one. Thomsen also tallied 12 kills, followed by Evi Wilson with 11 and Hannah Scott with 10.
MSU senior Allyssa Rizzo, who was named the Big Sky libero of the year on Wednesday, led all players with 20 digs on Wednesday. She now has 2,108 career digs.
Bobcats junior Allie Lynch finished with 30 assists and 12 digs, while freshman Emma Pence added a season-high nine blocks.
