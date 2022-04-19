SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — The Montana State and Montana women's golf teams fell in the team standings of the Big Sky Conference tournament in the second round Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Golf Club.
MSU posted a team stroke total of 302 Tuesday, while UM shot a 305. Both scores were better than their first-round totals but were worst and third-worst of the day among the 11 teams participating. As a result, the Bobcats fell one spot to No. 7, while the Grizzlies dropped three spots to last place.
MSU is now 30-over-par for the tournament, 31 strokes behind leader Northern Arizona, which is 15 strokes clear of second place. UM is 38-over. The bottom seven teams are all within 13 strokes of each other.
UM's Kylie Esh shot a 1-under 71 on Tuesday and is 3-over for the tourney. She's tied for sixth place with four players, including teammate Jessica Ponce.
The top Bobcat is Cora Rosanova, who is tied for 10th after shooting 2-over 74 in each of the first two rounds. Her teammate, Kameryn Basye, shot a 71 on Tuesday to improve to 6-over for the tourney. She jumped 16 spots to tied for 24th.
NAU's Ekaterina Malakhova is the individual leader at 7-under, seven strokes ahead of second place.
The three-round tournament will conclude Wednesday.
