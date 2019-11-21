BROOKINGS, S.D. — Montana State lost its road opener in women's basketball on Thursday night, falling to South Dakota State 60-50 in Frost Arena.

The Bobcats (3-1) trailed the Jackrabbits (2-2) 27-22 at intermission.

The third quarter, which has been MSU’s nemesis so far this season, proved fatal once again as the Bobcats shot 15.4% from the field, while SDSU hit at a 56.3% clip to pull away from Montana State 51-29 heading into the final period.

Fallyn Freije paced the Bobcats with a team-high 11 points. Oliana Squires hit for 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.

South Dakota State was led by Paiton Burckhard with 15 points. Tagyn Larson added 14.

MSU will play at the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

