BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball home games scheduled for Thursday against Idaho and Montana for Sunday have been rescheduled, the Big Sky Conference announced Friday.
Montana State will face Idaho on Monday, Jan. 17, and Montana the following Monday, Jan. 24 at Worthington Arena. Start times for each conference game have been tentatively set for 7 p.m.
Both games were postponed because MSU was dealing with COVID-19 protocols, MSU announced Monday.
The Big Sky announced Tuesday it was updating its policy for games that get postponed because of COVID. Such games can be rescheduled instead of forfeited, as was the case under the original policy.
