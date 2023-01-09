Brawl of the Wild

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott (4) celebrates a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. 

 Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN — Montana State was ranked fourth and Montana finished 14th in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the 2022 season.

MSU (12-2) finished one spot behind fellow Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist Incarnate Word (12-2), while runner up North Dakota State (12-3) was ranked No. 2 and champion South Dakota State (14-1) finished atop the rankings with all 54 first-place votes.

The Bobcats were ranked one spot ahead of co-Big Sky Champion Sacramento State. Fellow Big Sky team Weber State, which MSU beat in the regular season and playoffs, was No. 9, while Idaho was No. 18 and UC Davis was No. 25.

The six ranked teams are a record for the Big Sky in a final Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

