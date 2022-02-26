STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Reed Godfrey paced the Montana State Nordic squad, finishing sixth in the 20-kilometer freestyle race to help the Bobcats secure fourth place at the 2022 Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships/NCAA West Regional on Saturday afternoon at Howelsen Hill.
Godfrey posted a time of 52 minutes, 26.1 seconds. Also adding to MSU’s total were Kai Meyers (17th, 55:39.4) and Jack Conde (22nd, 57:06.9).
Utah’s Luke Jager won the men’s freestyle in 51:39.5.
The Montana State women were led by Sophia Mazzoni, who placed 11th covering the 15k course in 49:52.0. She was followed by Issy Hendry (13th, 50:55.9) and Adrianna Proffitt (52:05.9).
Utah’s Novie McCabe won her second consecutive RMISA title in 43:06.5.
Utah defended its RMISA championship with 690 points. The Utes were followed by Denver (570), Colorado (532.5), MSU (465), Alaska Anchorage (435), Westminster (328), Alaska Fairbanks (251), Colorado Mountain College (186.5) and Wyoming (76).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.