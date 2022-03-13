MIDWAY, Utah — Montana State sophomore Sophia Mazzoni placed 21st in the 15K freestyle on Saturday morning to guide the Bobcats to a ninth-place team finish at the 2022 NCAA Skiing Championships at Soldier Hollow.
Mazzoni covered the course in 40:43.0, while teammate Anna Pryce placed 27th in a time of 41:18.4.
Utah’s Sophia Laukli won the women’s freestyle title in 36:35.7.
Freshman Kai Meyers guided the MSU men’s contingent. The product of Anchorage, Alaska placed 22nd covering the 20K course in 44:44.7. He was followed by Reed Godfrey, 25th, 45:06.4.
Vermont’s Ben Ogden won his second individual Nordic championship in a time of 43:00.5.
Utah defended its team title recording 578 points over the eight events. The Utes were followed by Vermont (511.5), Denver (436.5), Colorado (435), Alaska Anchorage (269), New Hampshire (241), Alaska Fairbanks (239), Westminster (231), MSU (213) and Middlebury (209.5).
