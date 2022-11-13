SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — In some ways, the Montana State football team looks like it did a year ago.
Like last season, the Bobcats are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play going into the Brawl of the Wild. Their only loss in both seasons was to a Football Bowl Subdivision team. They were ranked No. 3 in the Football Championship Subdivision going into their clash with a lower-ranked Montana, just like they probably will be this coming week. They’re a championship-contending team but have a clear area of concern.
It wouldn’t be shocking if Montana beat its rival for the second straight season. But for all the similarities, there are several key differences between the 2021 and 2022 Cats. The team that ran over Cal Poly 72-28 on Saturday has good reasons to feel optimistic going into the 121st Brawl.
“We still have a mark that we haven’t hit yet. We still have the capacity to get better,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Saturday. “With all that’s at stake next week, we’re going to have to play better, but tonight was at least a step in that direction.”
As was the case when UM handled Cal Poly 57-0 in Missoula last week, there’s not much to glean from MSU’s demolition at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The Mustangs are 0-7 in conference play and have just one win all season, 28-27 over a San Diego team that’s currently 4-5 and plays in the scholarship-free Pioneer Football League. Cal Poly has allowed 62.7 points per game the last three weeks.
The Cats broke program records for total yards (744) and rushing yards (554) on Saturday even after they pulled most of their starters following a 51-14 first half. Marqui Johnson rushed 13 times for 242 yards (fifth in program history) and four touchdowns, all of which he scored in the first half.
“It was really just my blocking, to be honest,” Johnson said. “I just followed my blocks. Once I saw green grass, I just took off.”
Johnson is the third Bobcat to rush for at least 200 yards in a game this season, and none of them are running backs (at least not primarily). Johnson is listed as a wide receiver, while the other two 200-yard gainers were quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers.
Running backs Garrett Coon and Elijah Elliott combined for 189 yards on the ground Saturday, and tight end Derryk Snell rushed for his second TD in as many weeks (and of his MSU career).
“Anybody we have on this team can run the ball,” Johnson said, adding, “The quarterbacks are rushing. The actual running backs are rushing. It just means that we have a great staff that knows how to utilize players.”
This time last year, MSU’s offense struggled despite utilizing All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse, future NFL wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and a host of other weapons. With a struggling Matthew McKay starting at quarterback, the Cats averaged 20.8 points per game in the four wins leading into Cat-Griz. The week before their 29-10 loss to UM, they stumbled to a 20-13 home win over Idaho, which finished the season 4-7.
This season, MSU is averaging 40.3 points per game and hasn’t scored less than 28 in any of their 10 matchups. The Cats rushed for 168 yards against the Pac-12’s Oregon State and piled up 347 in a 43-38 win over Weber State, which has allowed 921 total (102.3 per game) in its other nine games.
“We’ve got a lot more options this year,” Vigen said.
MSU is hardly perfect. Mellott is an inconsistent passer, as his 7-of-17, 80-yard performance Saturday showed. The defense could be considered the McKay of this season, given its persistent struggles (a trick play and a busted coverage led to Cal Poly’s two TDs against MSU’s starters, who have allowed big plays like that all fall). Three-points wins at Eastern Washington (now 2-8) and Northern Arizona (3-7) look nearly as bad as losses in hindsight.
On the other hand, no team should discount any win at Roos Field or the Walkup Skydome. EWU was healthier and had still had playoff hopes when it lost to MSU on Sept. 24, and Mellott exited that game in the first quarter with a concussion.
The Cats have hosted two strong teams — Weber and UC Davis — and built double-digit leads in both games. They beat Davis 41-24 without Mellott and several other starters.
Chambers didn’t play on Saturday but was active. Wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. returned from a two-game compliance-caused absence, and fellow “H” wideout Coy Steel played his second straight game after missing the previous 19 with an injury. It was also the second game of the season for starting strong safety Rylan Ortt.
Ifanse, who’s missed every game this season, participated in pregame warmups on Saturday, increasing the possibility that he will play against the Grizzlies.
“We were heavy Isaiah last year,” Vigen said. “We knew we’d be without him for a good stretch (this season) and we’d have to boost our athleticism.”
Chambers to Ifanse just to tease you all https://t.co/ITt2dpwUk5 pic.twitter.com/yTpgPBdF6i— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) November 12, 2022
Backup defensive end David Alston suffered what appeared to be a significant leg injury on Saturday, and the Cats are without two other first-stringers: cornerback Devin Davis and right tackle Marcus Wehr. D-end Brody Grebe, running back Lane Sumner and “Mike” linebacker also missed Saturday’s game and are questionable for Cat-Griz.
The Griz are also dealing with injury, most notably to starting QB Lucas Johnson. They also have to face the Cats on the road this year, unlike 2021. Mellott sat behind McKay during last year’s loss in Missoula. Since then, the sophomore from Butte has built a 9-0 record in FCS games he’s started and finished.
During the Brawl, the Cats will be about as healthy as they’ve been all season. They’ll be playing for at least a share of the Big Sky title and a top-three playoff seed, and they’ll be competing at Bobcat Stadium, where they’ve won 17 straight games.
“It’s just going to be great to get to be a part of that history,” said MSU D-end Kenneth Eiden IV. “We’re going to go out there, lay it all on the line and play our hearts out.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.