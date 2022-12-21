BOZEMAN — Of the 25 football recruits Montana State signed on Wednesday, two are transfers.
Last year, MSU added just one transfer during the early signing period and two more during the regular period.
Those numbers aren’t entirely abnormal or surprising for a program that has some of the top recruiting advantages in the Football Championship Subdivision. But the Bobcats’ high school-heavy early signing period sheds light on the path they’d like to take during this transfer portal era.
“In this day and age, you’ve got two choices: you can develop over the long haul or you can go the get rich quick method,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said in a press conference Wednesday. “We’re definitely leaning more on the develop over the long haul.”
Vigen acknowledged that his team might add more transfers before the signing period ends. It’s something Vigen and his staff did frequently during his first offseason as MSU’s head coach earlier this year.
Defensive back Dru Polidore (Air Force) was MSU’s lone transfer of the 2021-22 early signing period, and the Cats signed wide receiver Ravi Alston Jr. (Saint John’s University) and quarterback Sean Chambers (Wyoming) during the regular period a couple months later. They then added receiver Malik Mullins (Independence Community College), safety Rhedi Short (Arizona), receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. (Kentucky) and running back Kaegun Williams (San Diego State) over the spring/summer.
Alston, Chambers, Short, Thomas and Williams were targeted as instant contributors, and all but the injured Williams received ample playing time this past season, which ended Saturday at South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals. Only Mullins and Polidore were considered more than one- or two-year prospects.
The two transfers who signed with MSU on Wednesday were wideout Ty McCullouch (Colorado State) and defensive back Blake Stillwell. Add 2021 starter Nate Stewart to the mix, and it looks like the Cats almost prefer signing receivers out of the portal than out of high school.
That’s more perception than reality.
Vigen brought up Christian Anaya, a three-star wideout who just spent his first season in Bozeman. Billings West graduate Taco Dowler shined in the slot and at punt returner as a true freshman in 2022. Walk-on wideouts Zachary Dodson-Green and Dylan Snyder (of Butte) “had really good years,” Vigen added.
MSU signed three high school players Wednesday who are currently projected to be receivers in college: Tom Carter (Helena Capital), Javonte King (Blackfoot, Idaho) and Jacob Trimble (North Richland Hills, Texas).
“Ideally, you’re seeing those guys through. You’re not having to quick fix this position. I think we’re getting it closer,” Vigen said. “You look at a guy like Javonte, tremendous talent to develop, and that’s probably going to take a little while. Jacob’s a guy that can probably come in and play sooner than later. And Tom, things to really develop upon.”
MSU’s coaching staff wants players who “are built from the ground up,” have played multiple sports, are versatile and are competitive, Vigen said. Alston, fellow 2022 starting receiver Willie Patterson and career-long contributor Coy Steel all possess those traits, per Vigen. Patterson and Steel both signed with the Cats in 2017 and spent their entire careers in Bozeman.
“Finding guys that fit our mold I think has been a work in progress. We turn it over this year again,” Vigen said, adding, “Bringing Ty in, there’s a guy that there was more to him than just something we saw on film. There’s character, there’s understanding and, for him, really wanting to be here and identifying our opportunity.”
Vigen expects to add fewer transfers this recruiting cycle than the last one because “our roster matured,” he said. Players like Anaya and Dowler might be ready to step into bigger roles. Chambers will be a senior and starting QB Tommy Mellott will be a junior next year. Every running back, namely Isaiah Ifanse, has at least one season of eligibility left, as do MSU’s tight ends and all of MSU’s first-string offensive and defensive linemen (along with several backups). The secondary and linebacking corps graduate standout starters, but even those positions are relatively deep and experienced.
MSU’s coaches aren’t against playing true freshmen, as Dowler and running back Jared White proved in 2022. But the wealth of returning talent in 2023 has allowed them to think more developmentally when hitting the recruiting trail.
“Our philosophy is that the greater percentage of our guys that we can develop from beginning to end, the better off we’re going to be,” Vigen said. “Yes, the transfer model can be successful, but it’s not necessarily sustainable, because then you get right back in that mode, and are you going to hit the jackpot again? Beyond that, that continuity and that culture piece is so hard to develop in that quick turnover cycle.”
That doesn’t mean Vigen bemoans the transfer portal. He sees the benefits of athletes being able to transfer without being forced to sit out a season, as they did under previous NCAA rules. He and basically every other college coach has benefited from the one-year transfer rule as well.
Ultimately, the Cats are looking for good fits — from athletic and character standpoints. Sometimes those players look like Dowler. Sometimes they look like Thomas.
“A guy coming from the SEC, dropping down to the Big Sky, how does that work? It works because I think we were very clear with Clevan what his opportunity would look like, and more so than anything, he fell in love with the guys as far as the relationships that he built with his teammates,” Vigen said. “That’s sustainable. You get guys like that that fit in, you have a culture that guys can fit in and you recruit to that.”
Montana State's 2022-23 early signing class
January 2023 Incoming High School
Chance Wilson, QB (6-3/185/Fr/Owasso, OK)
January 2023 Incoming Transfers
Ty McCullouch, WR (6-1/180/Jr/Moreno Valley, CA/Colorado State)
Blake Stillwell, DB (6-1/190/So/Winter Garden, FL/New Mexico Military Institute)
Fall 2023 Bobcat High School Additions — December
Everett Carr, OL (6-4/271/Fr/Bozeman, MT)
Tom Carter, WR (6-0/180/Fr/Helena, MT)
Mikey D'Amato, DB (5-11/205/Fr/Dove Canyon, CA)
JJ Dolan, DB (6-0/175/Fr/Missoula, MT)
Patrick Duchien, QB (6-2/205/Fr/Florence, MT)
Bryce Grebe, LB (6-0/192/Fr/Melstone, MT)
Scottre Humphrey, RB (5-11/210/Fr/Seattle, WA)
Cedric Jefferson, OL (6-4/265/Fr/Temecula, CA)
Adam Jones, RB (6-1/185/Fr/Missoula, MT)
Javonte King, WR (6-4/200/Fr/Blackfoot, ID)
Jonathan Luhmann, OL (6-3/275/Fr/Lolo, MT)
Talon Marsh, DL (6-1/241/Fr/Helena, MT)
Zac Nyland, OL (6-4/300/Fr/Meridian, ID)
Colter Petre, DB (6-1/168/Fr/Helena, MT)
Andrew Powdrell, DB (5-10/164/Fr/The Woodlands, TX)
Hunter Provience, TE (6-5/230/Fr/El Cajon, CA)
Dominic Solano, DE (6-4/275/Fr/Glendale, AZ)
Hunter Sharbono, DT (6-2/235/Fr/Fairview, MT)
Luke Smith, TE (6-5/215/Fr/Bozeman, MT)
Cole Taylor, ATH (6-3/205/Fr/Great Falls, MT)
Jacob Trimble, WR (6-0/185/Fr/North Richland Hills, TX)
Taki Uluilakepa, DB (6-0/170/Fr/Provo, UT)
