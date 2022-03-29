BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team has added a transfer from another Football Championship Subdivision program.
Defensive lineman Kadren Johnson announced his commitment to MSU Tuesday on Twitter. He spent the previous two seasons in Texas at Abilene Christian.
100%Committed! #BobcatBuilt #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/8OvhJNvtw0— Kadren 🃏 (@KadrenJ) March 29, 2022
Johnson is listed as a defensive tackle in his Abilene Christian profile, but he put D-end in his Twitter and Hudl biographies. That's where he lined up in his Hudl highlights as well.
Johnson, who Abilene Christian had as 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, recorded 20 tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble last season. In 2020, he finished with nine tackles (three solo) and a sack.
Johnson spent the 2019 season at Navarro College, a junior college in Texas, before signing with Abilene Christian. New MSU assistant defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste served the same role at Navarro when Johnson played there.
Johnson also attended Lewisville (Texas) High School.
MSU graduated both of its 2021 starting defensive ends, Daniel Hardy and Amandre Williams, as well as starting nose tackle Chase Benson. The FCS runner-up Bobcats were, however, very deep on the D-line and will get season-opening starting D-tackle Kyle Rygg back from an injury he suffered in the first quarter of the 2021 opener.
