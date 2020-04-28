BOZEMAN – Montana State has added perennial national power Oregon to its 2025 football schedule, both schools announced Tuesday.
MSU will open that season on Aug. 30 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It'll be the first meeting between the teams since UO downed the Bobcats 27-14 on Sept. 20, 1947.
Oregon is the second Pac-12 Conference opponent on future Montana State schedules. The Bobcats play at Oregon State in 2022.
Also solidified on future MSU nonconference football schedules are Wyoming in 2021 in Laramie and a home-and-home series against Dixie State, with the Bobcats hosting in 2023 and traveling to St. George, Utah, in 2024.
MSU is no stranger to playing Power 5 opponents.
The Bobcats played at Washington State in 2017, Utah in 2011, WSU in 2010, Michigan State in 2009, Kansas State in 2008, Texas A&M in 2007, Colorado in 2006 and Oklahoma State in 2005. MSU upset Colorado 19-10 on Sept. 2, 2006, and was defeated 23-22 at Washington State on Sept. 22, 2010.
