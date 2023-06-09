BOZEMAN — The contracts for Montana State’s head football coach, defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator are nearly identical to the previous ones. The main differences are in the salaries.

MSU head coach Brent Vigen will be paid a base salary of $214,649.87 per year, according to a copy of his contract obtained by 406mtsports.com. Before signing the new four-year deal in April, Vigen was making $210,437 in annual salary.

MSU second-year defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza and third-year offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright also signed contracts in April that will both end on March 31, 2024, per their letters of appointment. Housewright’s base salary is $125,000.20 per year — the same figure on his previous deal — while Garza’s total annual salary is $107,099.98. Garza received $104,999.96 in base salary during his first year at MSU.

Both Housewright and Garza have been cited for DUIs in the past eight months (Garza in November, Housewright in May). The coordinators, like Vigen, “are subject to all institutional policies and procedures governing the conduct of employees” and “may be terminated for cause at any time,” their LOAs state. DUI or other specific violations of the law are not mentioned in either LOA.

In Vigen’s contract, just cause for termination includes a criminal conviction. It doesn’t specify the type or severity of the crime, and it notes that “a minor traffic offense does not constitute ‘just cause.’”

Garza has a Gallatin County Justice Court hearing scheduled for June 28, while Housewright and running backs coach Sam Mix — who was cited for multiple violations on the night of Housewright’s DUI charge — are both scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9. Garza, Housewright and Mix have pleaded not guilty, per court records.

Garza and Housewright are both eligible for bonuses “in recognition of a specific and extraordinary achievement (e.g. winning a conference or national championship, number of games won during season),” their contracts state. Vigen’s contract specifies incentives for him and his assistants. Vigen and MSU athletic director Leon Costello will consult on the amount of each incentive payment to the assistant football coaches, per Vigen’s contract.

Vigen’s retention incentives are identical to the ones in his last deal: $35,000 in the first year, $40,000 in the second, $45,000 in the third and $50,000 in the fourth.

The third-year head coach will also get $40,000 each year for services related to a weekly radio show and another $40,000 annually for appearing on a coach’s television show, as he did under his previous contract.

Vigen is again eligible for a $30,000 annual fundraising compensation if he “promotes and participates in fundraising activities, social activities, Booster functions (social and golf), public speaking engagements, and ticket sales campaigns (season and single game),” the contract states.

MSU will also pay Vigen’s annual country club membership dues and reimburse him for moving/relocation expenses.

Vigen’s performance incentives are the same as the ones in the contract he signed last year:

• $10,000 for being named Big Sky coach or co-coach of the year ($500 for each assistant)

• $10,000 for being named the regional or national coach or co-coach of the year

• $12,500 for earning a Big Sky or co-Big Sky title ($1,000 for each assistant)

• $15,000 for playing a Football Bowl Subdivision team ($500 for each assistant)

• $10,000 for beating an FBS team ($500 for each assistant)

• $5,000 for a regular season nonconference win over a fellow Football Championship Subdivision team that qualified for the previous season’s FCS playoffs

• $7,500 for winning eight games in a season, postseason included

• $7,500 for winning nine games in a season, postseason included

• $7,500 for winning 10 games in a season, postseason included

• $7,500 for reaching the FCS playoffs ($500 for each assistant)

• $7,500 for reaching the second round of the FCS playoffs

• $10,000 for reaching the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs ($500 for each assistant)

• $10,000 for reaching the semifinals of the FCS playoffs ($500 for each assistant)

• $15,000 for reaching the FCS title game ($500 for each assistant)

• $50,000 for winning the FCS title ($2,000 for each assistant)

• $5,000 for each semester the MSU football team has an average GPA of 2.70 or higher ($500 for each assistant)

• $5,000 for each semester the team has an average GPA of 2.85 or higher ($500 for each assistant)

• $5,000 for each semester the team has an average GPA of 3.0 or higher ($500 for each assistant)

• $5,000 for each academic year the team has an average GPA of 2.70 or higher ($500 for each assistant)

• $5,000 for each academic year the team has an average GPA of 2.85 or higher ($500 for each assistant)

• $5,000 for each academic year the team has an average GPA of 3.0 or higher ($500 for each assistant)

• $10,000 for each year the team has an NCAA academic progress rate score of 985

• $5,000 for each year the MSU athletic department has an APR of 985 or higher ($500 for each assistant)

• $7,500 for each year the football team has an NCAA “Graduation Success Rate” from 70-79%

• $5,000 for each year the football team has a “Graduation Success Rate” from 80-89%

• $5,000 for each year the football team has a “Graduation Success Rate” from 90-99%

• $5,000 for each year the football team has a “Graduation Success Rate” of 100%

• $5,000 for maintaining or increasing season attendance

In 2022, MSU shared the Big Sky title, Vigen was named the conference’s co-coach of the year and the Bobcats reached the FCS semifinals. Those accomplishments alone netted Vigen $57,500. He received an additional $22,500 for reaching the 10-win mark and got $15,000 for playing FBS team Oregon State.

Reaching every incentive benchmark would pay Vigen more than $400,000 annually on top of his base salary.

This deal, like the previous one, has a $250,000 buyout clause.

Vigen’s new contract runs through Jan. 31, 2027. Four years is the maximum amount MSU can offer in a contract.