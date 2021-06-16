BOZEMAN – Montana State enters the 2021 season ranked eighth in the FCS by Athlon Sports, that organization announced Tuesday.
The Bobcats’ preseason ranking marks the team’s highest since the 2011-13 teams entered the season ranked no lower than sixth each season. The Bobcats began the 2019 season ranked 14th, but before that the team had not been ranked since 2015.
The 2021 season is Brent Vigen’s first as Montana State’s head coach. This year’s Bobcats enter the season with eight returning starters on offense and five on defense.
MSU opens the season Sept. 4 at Wyoming before hosting Drake on Sept. 11 for this year’s Gold Rush game.
