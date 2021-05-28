BOZEMAN — Montana State has filled most of its nonconference football schedules through the 2025 season with a mix of familiar foes and first-time opponents, AD Leon Costello announced in a press release on Friday.
While MSU’s non-league schedules through the 2025 season mix tradition with novelty, all 16 of those games feature one common component — Division I competition.
“By focusing on Division I opponents, our future schedules will prepare us for Big Sky Conference play and the FCS playoffs,” Costello was quoted as saying of the program’s schedules, which feature exclusively D-I foes. “Bobcat fans will see some great opponents in Bobcat Stadium and in the region when we travel. I am excited to renew some old rivalries and to have the opportunity start some new ones.”
Three former Bobcat postseason rivals show up on upcoming schedules. The Cats host McNeese State, their opponent in the 2002 playoffs, to open the 2022 season, renew a home-and-home series against 2014 playoff foe South Dakota State, and visit 1946 Harbor Bowl opponent New Mexico to open 2024. The Bobcats also visit Oregon State in 2022, and Oregon in 2025.
MSU’s upcoming schedules also include a trio of intermittent FCS rivals. The Bobcats play Dixie State at home in 2023 and in St. George, Utah, in 2024. Those will be Montana State’s first games against Western Athletic Conference opponents in the league’s FCS reboot, and will be the first matchup between those schools since DSU’s transition to Division I the release stated. The Bobcats also face Stephen F. Austin in a home-and-home series (at home in 2024, at Nacogdoches in 2025), and host Drake in 2025. The Cats also host the Bulldogs in this fall’s Gold Rush game on Sept. 11.
A pair of first-time opponents also show up on future Bobcat schedules. MSU hosts Morehead (Kentucky) State in 2022 and Stetson University (DeLand, Florida) in 2023.
Montana State’s future non-league football opponents represent a wide array of conferences. Stetson and Morehead State, along with Drake and 2021 opponent San Diego, play in the Pioneer Football League. By the time the games occur Dixie State and Stephen F. Austin will represent the WAC, McNeese State plays in the Southland Conference, South Dakota State belongs to the Missouri Valley Football Conference, New Mexico and 2021 foe Wyoming hail from the Mountain West, and Oregon and Oregon State represent the Pac 12.
Costello indicated that one non-league game remains for 2024, and that the Big Sky schedule has not yet been set beyond the 2021 season.
2021 MSU schedule
Sept. 4 at Wyoming
Sept. 11 Drake
Sept. 18 San Diego
Sept. 25 *at Portland State
Oct. 2 *Northern Colorado
Oct. 9 *Cal Poly (homecoming)
Oct. 16 *at Weber State
Oct. 23 *Idaho State
Oct. 30 Open
Nov. 6 *at Eastern Washington
Nov. 13 *Idaho
Nov. 20 *at Montana
*-Big Sky opponent
2022 MSU nonconference schedule
Sept. 3 McNeese State
Sept. 10 Morehead State
Sept. 17 at Oregon State
2023 MSU nonconference schedule
Sept. 2 Dixie State
Sept. 9 at South Dakota State
Sept. 16 Stetson
2024 MSU nonconference schedule
Aug. 24 at New Mexico
Aug. 31 at Dixie State
Sept .7 Not determined
Sept. 14 Stephen F. Austin
2025 MSU nonconference schedule
Aug. 30 at Oregon
Sept. 6 South Dakota State
Sept. 13 at Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 20 Drake
