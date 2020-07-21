While no one is quite sure when football games will be played again, recruiting continues full-steam ahead and Monday night, Montana State added another verbal commitment to the 2021 class.
Andrew Patterson, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver out of Desert Edge, Arizona, announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Twitter, making him the eighth known pledge in this cycle.
Patterson chose Montana State over 11 other offers, including from FBS schools New Mexico and New Mexico State, as well as Idaho, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah and North Dakota.
AGTG🙏🏾 1000% committed!!!💯 pic.twitter.com/sQ5MA9IBCy— Andrew Patterson #️⃣5️⃣ (@AndrewP_05) July 21, 2020
"After a great talk with family and coaches, I have made a decision," Patterson tweeted Monday. "I am blessed and honored to say I will be continuing my football and academic career at Montana State!"
According to his Twitter account, Patterson runs the 40-yard dash in 4.43 and also the 100-meter in 10.93. He's also ranked by 247sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 282 wideout nationally, as well as the 28th-best player in the state of Arizona.
Patterson played both ways last season and in addition to 1,165 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions, he also notched two interceptions as a defensive back.
Check out my JUNIOR SEASON HILIGHTS!!!‼️🦍@hudl https://t.co/SniWOzFbUl #hudl— Andrew Patterson #️⃣5️⃣ (@AndrewP_05) December 10, 2019
Receiving Yards - 1165 yards
Touchdowns - 13
Interceptions - 2 (played 2 games at DB)
All Purpose Yards -1407 yards
Patterson joins two-star quarterback Sean Austin, who committed to Montana State out of Idaho last month, as the second out-of-state prospect to join the class.
The other six players committed to Montana State so far are all from Montana: Jace Fisher (Troy), Paul Brott (Billings West), Kade Cutler (Drummond/Philipsburg) Jace Fitzgerald (Dillon), Eli Aby (Laurel) and Elijah Reynolds of Red Lodge.
