BOZEMAN — Three-star football prospect Takhari Carr has committed to Montana State, the high school senior announced Tuesday on social media.
100% committed 😼 #BobcatBuilt @bvigen @MSUBobcats_FB @GregBiggins @MEpps_6 @coach_herbcash @Coach_Risinger @406mtsports pic.twitter.com/kQ03fRSGIK— Takhari Carr (@pupzilla4_) March 30, 2022
Rivals and 247 Sports both list Carr solely as a cornerback. He also played receiver for Dominguez High School in Compton, California, and he lists both positions on his Twitter and Hudl profiles.
Other than MSU, Carr received offers fellow Big Sky program Idaho and Football Bowl Subdivision team San Jose State (of the Mountain West).
In 11 games last season, Carr recorded nine interceptions, 12 pass deflections and 43 tackles (26 solo), according to MaxPreps. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder returned an interception, a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns, and he caught 15 passes for 279 yards and three TDs for the Dons.
Carr is one of four recruits MSU has added since National Signing Day in early February. Transfer defensive lineman Kadren Johnson also committed to the Bobcats on Tuesday, while linebacker Zac Waible committed earlier this month and offensive lineman Bear Old signed about five weeks ago.
MSU currently has three cornerbacks on its roster who have started games for the Bobcats: James Campbell, Tyrel Thomas and Simeon Woodard (Thomas is also from Compton, and Woodard became a starter last season as a true freshman). The Cats also signed cornerback Dru Polidore, an Air Force transfer, in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.