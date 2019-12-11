BOZEMAN -- Matt McKay, who won the starting job at quarterback for North Carolina State in August but lost it midseason, has committed to play football for Montana State.
Jeremiah 29:11 ... Committed 🤞🏾🔒 pic.twitter.com/gCtZGAg1In— Matt McKay (@PigskinMatt) December 12, 2019
McKay, a starter for the Wolfpack's first five games as a third-year sophomore, announced his decision Wednesday night on Twitter. He chose the same platform to say he was leaving N.C. State on Dec. 1.
McKay visited Montana State for its FCS playoff game Saturday against Albany.
McKay lost his starting job after five games for N.C. State and played only once in the final seven. He is a product of Raleigh, North Carolina's Wakefield High School.
McKay will be a junior in 2020 and be immediately eligible.
McKay was 86-of-150 passing for 910 yards with three touchdowns this season. He also had 25 rushes for 63 yards and four TDs.
