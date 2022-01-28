BOZEMAN — Several seniors ended their Montana State football careers earlier this month. A handful of them will soon get another chance to showcase their skills.
On Saturday, three Bobcats will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: defensive end Daniel Hardy, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon. A week later, linebacker Troy Andersen will participate in the Senior Bowl.
Both all-star games reflect the MSU players’ professional potential. The showcases, which are full of standout seniors from bigger schools than MSU, will give those four Bobcats better chances of continuing their football careers, perhaps at the NFL level.
Andersen will almost assuredly get selected in April’s NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Dillon native is considered a top-100 prospect by some draft experts, and that’s before he performs in pre-draft events like the Senior Bowl.
Andersen accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl but has chosen to only play in the Senior Bowl, which is more prestigious than the Shrine Bowl and will be played two days after the Shrine. The Senior Bowl will be held in Mobile, Alabama, and televised on the NFL Network at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time next Saturday.
The NFLPA Bowl will also air on the NFL Network. It’s scheduled for 4 p.m. MT Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Hardy, Kidd and McCutcheon are not likely draft picks, although each could get an NFL chance. Many NFL rosters have featured NFLPA Bowl alumni, including standout Seattle Seahawks Shaquill Griffin and Will Dissly, a Bozeman native.
Hardy has the best NFL odds of the MSU trio, according to Dane Vandernat, the director of player personnel for the NFLPA Bowl. Vandernat, who spent three years as the director of pro personnel for the then-Oakland Raiders, could see Hardy being a late-round draft pick if he performs well Saturday and elsewhere.
“He has great effort, he has great athleticism and he's really showing his athleticism, ability to play in space, here so far this week,” Vandernat told 406mtsports.com Tuesday. “He looks natural, he looks fluid, moving around as though he's comfortable doing all these things that he's going to be asked to do at the next level.”
Hardy played outside linebacker before switching to D-end in 2021, and Vandernat thinks Hardy might be best suited at linebacker because of his “tweener size,” Vandernat said. Hardy is listed at 6-3 and 240 pounds.
Wherever he lines up, Hardy will be intriguing to pro teams because of his ability to rush the passer. The Oregon native finished last season with 16 sacks, fourth most in MSU history for a single season.
“He has a high ceiling. He still has a lot of room to improve,” Vandernat said. “I think he's going to get stronger as he gets into an NFL team, and I think he's going to have a great opportunity to continue to develop his toolbox and become, hopefully, a regular contributor for an NFL team. I'm really bullish on Daniel Hardy's upside.”
6-3 240 FCS All American Edge @Dhardy44 will be one of the @PFF_College Freaks of this years @NFLDraft 42 inch Forward hurdle hops!— Tracy Ford (@TFordFSP) January 24, 2022
..@DraftDiamonds @JohnClaytonNFL @MSUBobcats @NFL @NFLPAFmrPlayers @NFLPABowl pic.twitter.com/pcoassscO9
Hardy was a wrecking ball on MSU’s kickoff coverage team, so NFL teams might give him extra consideration because of his potential value on special teams.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we got to April and we’re celebrating him and Troy,” MSU’s then-defensive coordinator Freddie Banks said in November.
The second Cat to earn an NFLPA Bowl invite was McCutcheon. The 6-3, 202-pound All-Big Sky selection set MSU’s single-season record for receiving yards without being as freakish of an athlete as Andersen or Hardy. McCutcheon consistently showed ability to run crisp routes and win battles for well-covered passes.
CBS Sports/Football Gameplan analyst Emory Hunt tweeted earlier this week that McCutcheon made three “wow” plays during practice and made it difficult for defensive backs to match up with him physically.
.@MSUBobcatsFB WR Lance McCutcheon has made about 3 “WOW” plays all throughout practice. DBs are having an issue matching up w/him physically. #NFLPABowl— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 26, 2022
“He's got great size. He has the length that NFL wide receivers want,” Vandernat said. “You always hear the expression that football is a game of inches, and with that in mind, it's helpful when you have guys that have a little bit extra when it comes to arm length, hand size, etc. because in the NFL, just about every pass is contested.”
McCutcheon, a Bozeman native, might not have the elite speed or hands necessary to get drafted, but many receivers have succeeded at the pro level with skills he possesses.
“I love watching him play big boy football down the field,” Vandernat said. “He knows how to use his body. He's got the athleticism to elevate, to contort his body. He's got great body control to get feet down when he’s working the sidelines.
“So there are a lot of aspects to his game, like his blocking, for instance. He's a tough dude. He's a physical guy.”
Kidd was an All-American left tackle at MSU, but Vandernat thinks he’ll have better pro prospects at guard. The 6-6, 320-pound Minnesotan primarily played guard in his first three seasons, and people involved with the Cats say that’s his better position.
Kidd got to the NFLPA Bowl because of his performance at the College Gridiron Showcase, which also included MSU D-end Amandre Williams. Kidd has the competitiveness and intelligence to play at the next level, Vandernat said.
“You have NFL size, you have NFL type play strength, you’re athletic at offensive line,” Vandernat said. “He has those basic fundamentals. But then when you watch him play, it's his play style, it's his aggressiveness, his physicality that really stands out.”
HOFer Jackie Slater to @Lewis_Kidd90 after a rep at the NFLPA Bowl 1vs.1 pass rush: "you can play guard. You can play guard. You're right." Love the spirit and fearlessness of #66— George Holley (@George_Cover0) January 25, 2022
Vandernat also said Kidd is “a great kid to speak with.” Scouts and MSU liaisons spoke highly of Hardy’s and McCutcheon’s character as well, Vandernat added.
Those three players are certainly talented, but they also helped MSU reach the Football Championship Subdivision title game with off-field attributes, which just might allow them to extend their football careers.
“It doesn't seem a normal thing for us to have three guys from one FCS school here at an all-star game,” Vandernat said. “But those three guys, they really earned this opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.