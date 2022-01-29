BOZEMAN — Three former Montana State football players appeared in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and all three had good moments.
Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon helped the National Team earn a 25-24 win in the all-star showcase for NFL Draft-eligible seniors Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Their MSU teammate, Daniel Hardy, played defensive end and linebacker for the American Team.
McCutcheon led the National team with 49 receiving yards. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound receiver from Bozeman made three catches, including a 31-yarder.
Here's McCutcheon's catch, made possible by a Lewis Kidd block. #MSUBobcatsFB pic.twitter.com/Vpv2bcLrY3— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) January 30, 2022
Kidd started the game at left tackle, the position he played in 2021 for the Bobcats after primarily lining up at guard his first three seasons. The 6-6, 320-pound Minnesota native got beat a couple times but mostly blocked well, both on pass and run plays.
Here are a couple other solid blocks from #MSUBobcatsFB's Lewis Kidd. pic.twitter.com/fbmBz8BvpE— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) January 29, 2022
NFLPA Bowl director of player personnel Dane Vandernat told 406mtsports.com earlier this week that Kidd is most likely to crack a professional roster at guard.
Hardy was in on at least two tackles, both in the first half. The 6-3, 240-pound Oregonian initially lined up in a three technique at D-end but mostly stood up at "Sam" linebacker, often dropping back into coverage on pass plays. Hardy played linebacker for MSU in 2019 and moved to D-end in 2021.
He was lining up opposite his #MSUBobcatsFB teammate Daniel Hardy, who made two tackles in the first half. The second one (around the 0:45 mark) was especially impressive. pic.twitter.com/5RYPaloV0S— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) January 30, 2022
All three Bobcats were on the field at the same time midway through the third quarter.
The odds of Hardy, Kidd or McCutcheon getting selected in the April's draft are not high, according to Vandernat, but he thinks Hardy has a shot, probably at linebacker. All three could get some sort of NFL opportunity, Vandernat said.
Saturday's performances in front of pro scouts, coaches and front office personnel could help the trio of Bobcats achieve their post-college football goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.