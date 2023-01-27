BOZEMAN — Renewals for Montana State football season tickets begin next Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the school announced its timeline leading to the Bobcats’ 2023 season on Thursday.

The renewal period ends on March 31. Those renewing in February will enter a drawing for a Bobcat helmet signed by the team. Fans can renew online at msubobcats.com/tickets, by calling 406-994-CATS(2287) or by visiting the Bobcat Ticket Office on the north side of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. For the first time this year, monthly payment plans are available when renewing online.

