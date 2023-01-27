BOZEMAN — Renewals for Montana State football season tickets begin next Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the school announced its timeline leading to the Bobcats’ 2023 season on Thursday.
The renewal period ends on March 31. Those renewing in February will enter a drawing for a Bobcat helmet signed by the team. Fans can renew online at msubobcats.com/tickets, by calling 406-994-CATS(2287) or by visiting the Bobcat Ticket Office on the north side of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. For the first time this year, monthly payment plans are available when renewing online.
Montana State’s six-game home slate in 2023 begins with the annual Gold Rush game against Utah Tech on Sept. 2, and the Cats close non-league play on Sept. 16 at Bobcat Stadium against Stetson for Military Appreciation Day. Portland State visits for Homecoming on Sept. 30, while Cal Poly is the Parent/Family Appreciation Day opponent on Oct. 14.
The team’s regular season home schedule closes with back-to-back November games. Northern Arizona visits on Nov. 4 for Pack the Place in Pink/Ag Appreciation Day, then Eastern Washington arrives for Senior Day on Nov. 11.
Sales of new season tickets for the 2023 season begin on May 1, with single game tickets available to Bobcat Club members on July 31 based on priority access. Single game tickets open to the general public on Aug. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.