BILLINGS — The Montana State football team will trade helmets and shoulder pads for balls and bats when it plays its annual softball game Sept. 19 at Heroes Park in Bozeman.
The seven-inning game will pit the MSU offense against the defense. Quarterback Tucker Rovig and linebacker Daniel Hardy will serve as captains for their respective teams.
The event begins at 2 p.m. with a home run derby, featuring two players from each side selected by the captains. Raffle tickets are available for $5, with available items including game jerseys No. 15 and No. 41, and game balls from last year’s Austin Peay and Cat-Griz games.
There is no charge for the event; 400 fans will be admitted into the grandstands and bleachers. Proceeds from free-will donations, raffle items, and a 50/50 drawing will benefit the Bobcat Club, which helps fund student-athlete scholarships at Montana State.
Face-mask and social-distancing protocols as set by the Gallatin County Health Department will be followed. For information, contact the MSU football office at 406-994-5694.
