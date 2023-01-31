Ryder Trujillo

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo has committed to Montana State.

BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State.

Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

