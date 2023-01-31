BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State.
Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“I'm very excited right now. It really feels like home out there,” Trujillo told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “Talking to the coaching staff, they seem really excited to have me out there, and we both seem like we're on the same page. I think we both see a really good future for myself.”
Trujillo stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds, he said. He played defensive end at Los Alamitos High School but is willing to move inside if MSU’s coaches want.
Trujillo recorded 33 tackles (22 solo), six tackles for loss and two sacks last season, according to MaxPreps. He received three stars from 247Sports, which listed him as the 219th-best D-line prospect and 303rd California recruit for the Class of 2023. He touted his pass rushing ability and said he likes to hit.
MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe, who doubles as MSU’s Southern California recruiter, first reached out to Trujillo during Trujillo’s junior year.
“That's my guy,” Trujillo said of Howe. “He knows what he's talking about. He knows the blueprint of everything.”
Trujillo was also impressed with Bobcats assistant D-line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste (“a funny dude,” Trujillo said), defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza and head coach Brent Vigen. The Bobcats have reached the FCS semifinals in each of the last three seasons.
“Coach Vigen has built a really good culture out there,” Trujillo said. “It's not really a ‘me’ guy (program). It’s (about) team success. So once everyone buys into the process and everyone starts working, I think that's what gets you to good success, and I think that's what Montana State has.”
After living in a Los Angeles suburb his whole life, Trujillo is looking forward to a place with fresher air. And he’s not worried about adjusting to a colder place far from home.
“Meeting with some of the guys out there, they all seem like a brotherhood,” Trujillo said. “If I ever get down or something, I'm pretty sure my brothers will pick me up, and vice versa.”
