BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s latest commitment is a three-star running back from the Seattle area.
Scottre Humphrey announced his college choice on Monday night. The Bobcats were one of multiple Big Sky Conference programs to offer him, and many factors helped them win the recruiting battle.
“When I went on my official (visit) to Bozeman, it was very welcoming,” Humphrey told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “I felt like I could definitely spend five or four years there. It was just very nice. The coaches are sound and very educated.”
AGTG I’m blessed at the moment to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB I want to thank @KingJB01 for giving me the opportunity to play division 1 football at the next level. @coreysampson04 @BrandonHuffman @RylandSpencer @TFordFSP @RealMG96 pic.twitter.com/Hv6cn7IPv2— Scottre humphrey (@ScottreHumphrey) October 11, 2022
Humphrey attends Rainier Beach High School, which resides in the city of Seattle. He lives in the suburb Renton, which sits about 10 miles south of Bellevue. That’s where MSU All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse is from.
Like Humphrey, Ifanse received three stars from 247Sports when he was a senior at Bellevue High in 2017-18. Both of them received offers from MSU and Big Sky program Idaho. Ifanse was listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds as a high school senior, while Humphrey is 5-11 and 210.
Ifanse contributed to Humphrey’s decision, mainly because Humphrey enjoyed his conversations with the record-setting senior when he visited Bozeman. Humphrey knew of Ifanse before they met because “people always told me about him,” Humphrey said.
“He wanted me to come there, but he was telling me not to rush and do what I think was right,” Humphrey said, adding, “I don’t like to compare myself to anybody, but I definitely would love to fill those shoes. He’s a great running back.”
Humphrey was also swayed by MSU running backs coach Jimmy Beal, who especially impressed Humphrey by attending his game a couple weeks ago. Humphrey liked the energy of Cats offensive line coach Brian Armstrong, “a great guy” who Humphrey expects to push him in practice, he said.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen touted the Cats’ large, enthusiastic fan base but didn’t stop at on-field benefits in his recruitment of Humphrey.
“He was saying he wants me to graduate, and that was pretty big for me because nobody in my family that I know of has graduated from a Division I school,” Humphrey said, adding, “When the first thing he told me was, ‘Everyone should come here to graduate, not just worry about football,’ that was very big for me.”
Humphrey also considered Portland State. He’ll get a full ride scholarship from MSU, he said.
The Cats are getting a running back who has 1,000 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns through six games this season, including a 330-yard game, Humphrey said. He tallied about 1,100 yards and 14 TDs last season, as well as 11 sacks at defensive end.
Humphrey’s bench press maximum is 245 pounds, he’s squatted 400 and he’s run the 40-yard dash in around 4.56 seconds, he said.
Humphrey is the third Class of 2023 running back to commit to MSU. The other two are Adam Jones of Missoula Sentinel and Major Given of Steele Canyon (California).
