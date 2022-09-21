BOZEMAN — Montana State's latest football commitment came Wednesday from a Southern California tight end.
Hunter Provience is a senior at Christian High School in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego. He's a three-star prospect who received offers from Division I programs, according to 247Sports. He becomes the ninth Class of 2023 recruit to commit to MSU.
I’m excited to announce my commitment to play D1 football for Montana State University! Go Cats! I’m grateful to the other schools who offered me and to the coaches who have recruited me. I want to thank my family, teammates & coaches who have helped me. All Glory to God!! pic.twitter.com/RSBMuV7I8v— Hunter Provience 6’5” 230 TE (@HProvience) September 21, 2022
Provience showed interest in the Bobcats before they did. After hearing good things about the state of Montana and MSU, he started a conversation with MSU tight ends coach Tyler Walker via Twitter direct message earlier this year. It didn't take long for those two to chat over the phone on a weekly basis, Provience said.
"He really made me feel loved and at home," Provience told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. "I went up there on two visits, and both times I went, I really felt welcomed and I really felt wanted."
MSU head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright also recruited Provience, he said.
One of Provience's nine non-MSU offers came from a Football Bowl Subdivision school: UNLV. He also got offers from three other Big Sky Conference teams: Cal Poly, Idaho and Northern Arizona. Three other offers came from the Ivy League: Columbia, Dartmouth and Yale. The other two programs to invite Provience to play on scholarship compete in the Patriot League: Bucknell and Georgetown.
Idaho was a close second to MSU on Provience's interest list. He also seriously considered Cal Poly and UNLV. Walker, Vigen and Housewright were the main reasons he chose MSU over the other contenders. He'll receive a full-ride scholarship, he said.
Provience likes to hunt and fish, so Montana "fits my lifestyle pretty well." He likes that Bozeman is smaller than San Diego but not tiny, and he was impressed with Bobcat Stadium.
"It's crazy how they pack up the stadium every game," he said. "I'm going to enjoy playing in front of all those people."
Provience stands 6-foot-5, weighs 230 pounds, has a 6-9 wingspan and boasts a 4.12 GPA. His 40-yard dash time is in the 4.7-4.8-second range, his shuttle time is around 4.3 seconds and his vertical leap is 32 inches, he said.
Provience also plays basketball and is the Christian football team's kicker.
In 2021, Provience caught 31 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns at tight end, and he finished with 26 tackles (11 solo), three tackles for loss and two sacks at defensive end, according to MaxPreps. He has the same number of sacks through four games this season, along with nine tackles (eight solo), nine catches, 178 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Provience takes pride in his blocking too.
"I think I'll be dominant in the run game," he said. "I think they'll put me on the line of scrimmage, I'll run some D-ends over, and then (they'll) also flex me out, put me in the slot so I can run routes, get some mismatches on linebackers and safeties."
Provience is the first tight end of the 2023 recruiting cycle to commit to MSU, although Great Falls CMR's Cole Taylor might play that position (or D-end or linebacker) when he joins the Cats. Helena Capital D-lineman Talon Marsh has also verbally picked MSU.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.