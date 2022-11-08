BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team nabbed a win and a recruit during its trip to Arizona over the weekend.
Cactus High School defensive end Dom Solano announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday, one day after the Bobcats beat Northern Arizona. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is MSU’s 15th known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
“I can’t wait to play ball at the next level,” Solano told 406mtsports.com on Monday.
I’m honored to continue my academic and football career at Montana State University @CoachHowe @bvigen @MSUBobcats @MSUBobcats_FB @BrianBelles3 @deeezz57 @CrosslandMason9 @CHSCobraFB pic.twitter.com/TZv5BZVZty— Dominic Solano (@DominicSolano9) November 6, 2022
Solano got an offer from another Big Sky program, Idaho State, and received interest from Football Bowl Subdivision programs Arizona State and UTEP, as well as Division II Fort Lewis, he said.
“I haven’t been to a lot of colleges, but I’ve been to a good enough amount to compare them, and MSU definitely had a better atmosphere,” Solano said. “I got to meet some of the players, and they were super nice guys. They didn’t know who I was, didn’t know I was committing there but they spoke to me as if I was their own.”
Solano went to a camp at NAU but hasn’t received a scholarship offer from the Lumberjacks, he said. He made the two-hour drive from Phoenix to Flagstaff for Saturday’s NAU-MSU game, which the Cats won 41-38 on a walk-off field goal.
“It was a little nerve-wracking, to say the least,” Solano said. “It encouraged me to go there even more.”
MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe and assistant D-line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste primarily recruited Solano, he said, and head coach Brent Vigen spoke with him. The Cats were “one of the first colleges to take interest” in Solano, he said, and they extended a full-ride scholarship offer to him.
“It just felt like a good fit overall,” Solano said.
Solano also plays some tight end for Cactus High (which is located in Glendale), but he’s primarily thrived at D-end. He recorded 64 tackles (16 solo), 17 tackles for loss and 6 ½ sacks in 11 games last year as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Through nine games this season, he’s tallied 55 tackles (21 solo), 26 TFLs and 14 ½ sacks with two forced fumbles, eight pass deflections and a blocked field goal.
Solano’s best 40-yard dash time is 4.79 seconds, he said. His preseason weight lifting maximums were 295 pounds in the bench press, 300 in the power clean and around 475 in the squat.
As a lifelong Phoenix resident, Solano is bracing for the Bozeman weather.
“I’m going to have to go shopping for a lot of jackets, a lot of sweats, extra socks, ice boots. Going from 105 (degrees) to snow is a little crazy,” he said with a laugh. “But it seems like everybody knows each other, from what I saw. Everybody knows MSU. They’ve got it posted on their stores everywhere. So I think it’ll be a nice atmosphere and I’ll get to know a lot of people and make some good friends up there.”
