BOZEMAN — A few hours before kickoff of its Football Championship Subdivision playoff game against Weber State last Saturday, Montana State received its 20th commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
That commit is Cedric Jefferson, an offensive lineman who attends Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound left tackle received several college offers, most of which came from Big Sky Conference programs. It’s maybe the most contested recruiting battle MSU has won this year.
“It was the culture and definitely the coaches” that drew Jefferson to MSU, he told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “When I went on my official visit, it was a very warm welcome. You can feel the love they have for their players and the community they built within the team.”
100% Committed!!— Cedric Jefferson (@CJefferson75) December 3, 2022
Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Montana State University! Thank you to all my coaches that pushed me to be better everyday. Go Cats!!! @chaparralpumafb @Coach_Ramer @MSUBobcats_FB @bvigen @CoachArmy @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/y15vLtOSzk
Jefferson’s father, Cedric Jefferson Sr., played defensive line at USC in the 1990s and was named the team’s MVP in 1997. The elder Jefferson never pressured his son to play football, and his son stayed away from the sport for most of his life, preferring basketball.
The younger Jefferson stood 5-foot-10 entering COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020, when he was a freshman. Over the next seven months, he shot up to 6-4. After the growth spurt, peers urged him to try out for football, and he finally decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“I fell in love with it,” Jefferson said. “Worked super hard, just countless hours of lifting and on the field training. Started my junior year, kind of got the groundwork done. Then senior year came along and I caught a lot of eyes.”
Those eyes came from MSU and fellow Big Sky programs Idaho State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Sacramento State and Weber State, fellow FCS programs Utah Tech and Jackson State (where Deion Sanders coached until recently leaving for Colorado), Football Bowl Subdivision team New Mexico State and Division II Adams State and Black Hills State, according to Jefferson.
It’s easy to see why Jefferson was drawn to MSU on his official visit. He made that trip to Bozeman on Nov. 19 for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, two weeks after he went on his official visit to UM, he said. The Cats beat the rival Grizzlies 55-21 at Bobcat Stadium to earn a share of the Big Sky title.
“I saw myself playing there when I was watching them beat Montana,” Jefferson said, adding, “That was the biggest rivalry game I've been to. I loved it. It was a great atmosphere.”
That game also provided a perfect showcase for MSU’s offensive line, which is coached by Brian Armstrong. The Cats’ outside zone scheme produced 439 rushing yards that afternoon.
“I could tell Coach Armstrong does a great job having the offensive line play as one,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson, who said he’ll receive a full-ride scholarship from MSU, developed strong relationships with Armstrong and Cats head coach Brent Vigen. They first got in touch with him a couple months ago, Jefferson said.
“A lot of coaches, they're really focused on coaching players, but I could tell with them they care more about you outside of football,” he added. “They care about you personally and your overall well being.”
Jefferson has maximums of 270 pounds in the bench press, 345 in the squat, 435 in the deadlift and 240 in the clean.
He’s the fourth Class of 2023 O-lineman to commit to MSU, joining Bozeman’s Everett Carr, Florence-Carlton’s Jonathan Luhmann and Zac Nyland of Owyhee High in Idaho. The only other recruit from California to choose the Cats is Christian High tight end Hunter Providence.
“I'm excited for the experience,” Jefferson said. “I love the snow. There’s no snow in California, so it’s going to be a drastic change in weather and environment. But I really like Bozeman and the Montana State Bobcats.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.