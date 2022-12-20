BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first transfer commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle had previous MSU ties.
Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Monday, two days before the start of the early signing period and less than a week after he made his official visit to Bozeman.
"Once I got up there, I really liked the team and the guys and how they have a winning culture there," McCullouch told 406mtsports.com on Monday. "I'm excited for what's to come."
Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this crazy process. Very blessed and grateful for this opportunity. Let’s get to work @MSUBobcats_FB pic.twitter.com/AkI1HrP8Uj— Ty McCullouch (@tym4_) December 19, 2022
McCullouch's brother, Andre, was a three-time NAIA All-American receiver at Rocky Mountain College from 2011-15 who signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington NFL team in 2016. Now-MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong was Rocky's head coach from 2009-15.
"Me and my brother always talked about surrounding yourself with good people and really investing in people who invest in you," Ty McCullouch said. "I believe that this staff will, and they already have invested in me. That was pretty much the game changer."
CSU, a Football Bowl Subdivision team in the Mountain West Conference, has two former MSU coaches on staff: defensive coordinator Freddie Banks and assistant linebackers coach Adam Pilapil, both of whom joined the Rams after the 2021 season. Those connections didn't really factor in to McCullouch's MSU commitment, he said.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound wideout chose to leave CSU in September, four games into the season. That is the maximum number of games a football player can appear in during a season and still redshirt. That's what McCullouch did, preserving his two remaining years of eligibility.
"(The Rams) just had their own visions for the future, and I obviously have my own, and they just didn't match very well," McCullouch said.
In those four games, McCullouch caught 13 passes for 119 yards. He finished with 415 yards and a touchdown on 24 catches in 12 games during the 2021 season, one catch for 8 yards in two 2020 games and three receptions for 54 yards in seven games the year before that (the 2020-21 season doesn't count against NCAA athletes' eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
McCullouch was a three-star recruit out of Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, California. He chose CSU over offers from fellow Mountain West programs Boise State and Hawaii, as well as Pac-12 school Cal.
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, McCullouch got offers from FBS programs Ball State, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, UMass and Wyoming. The lone Football Championship Subdivision schools to propose scholarships to McCullouch were MSU and Montana, and he believes the Grizzlies only offered because the Bobcats did.
McCullouch will join a receiving corps that graduated both of its starters on the outside: Ravi Alston Jr. and Willie Patterson. Alston transferred to MSU last offseason, as did starting slot receiver Clevan Thomas Jr., All-Big Sky kick returner Marqui Johnson (who switched to running back) and reserve wideout Malik Mullins. The Cats brought in other transfer receivers in previous seasons too, such as 2021 starter Nate Stewart.
In addition to MSU head coach Brent Vigen, McCullouch was recruited by offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and receivers coach/pass game coordinator Justin Udy.
"They're some good guys. That's the first thing I realized from the moment I met them," McCullouch said. "They're really good dudes, and that's what I want to be around at the end of the day, even just aside from football and everything else. Just being around good people and good mentors."
The Cats rushed the ball 674 times this season and passed 307 times, but that didn't deter McCullouch.
"I take big pride in blocking," he said. "I was in, I guess, a run-heavy offense not too long ago, and I was really able to find that love for blocking that a lot of receivers probably don't have."
MSU's season ended Saturday with a 39-18 loss at South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals. Both players who shined in MSU's two-quarterback system, Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott, got banged up in that game. Chambers, the backup, exited with a leg injury he suffered while scoring a TD on MSU's opening drive. Mellott, the starter, spent the final minutes of the fourth quarter on the sideline after also getting hurt on a TD run (it appeared to be a head or shoulder injury, and he kept his pads on while he sat).
"I watched that last game where Tommy was just battling, and that really pumped me up to get there," McCullouch said, adding, "I like what he can do. He's a dynamic player. Heard he's pretty fast too. [laughs]"
McCullouch has met Mellott and talked with Chambers (a Wyoming transfer) a couple times. Mellott will be a junior next season, and Chambers will be a senior.
"They're both great dudes," McCullouch said. "It's just a team of great people. That's what really attracted me to them — guys who want to win and will do anything to win."
This was the third straight season that ended with at least a semifinal appearance for the Cats, who reached the 2021 FCS title game. Despite losing key players like Alston and Patterson, MSU returns many starters. Additions like McCullouch could help his new team get over the top.
"It was definitely a place where I knew I could thrive and just be myself and be able to finish out my college career," he said, adding, "(I was swayed by Andre's) prior relationship with Coach Armstrong and hearing their plan for me and what our plan basically will be next year, which is to win the national championship."
