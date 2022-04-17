BOZEMAN — Kaegun Williams, a running back who previously played at San Diego State, announced his commitment to Montana State on Sunday.
Intuition, mysticism,— Kaegun Williams (@Kaegun_Williams) April 17, 2022
and inner strength
are all associated
with #7 a
message that you
should have more faith in yourself pic.twitter.com/Z8sGLtQfDn
Williams is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound graduate transfer who attended Cedar Hill (Texas) High School before signing with SDSU, a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mountain West. He joins a team with a talented but uncertain group of running backs.
Williams was a three-star recruit out of high school and the 10th-ranked all-purpose running back for the Class of 2017, according to 247 Sports. He redshirted at SDSU in 2017 and appeared in 10 games in each of the following two seasons.
Williams rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries (3.6 yards per carry) in 2018 and for 110 yards on 30 carries (3.7 ypc) in 2019. In 2020, he tallied 257 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries (4.8 ypc) in seven games, and he finished this past season with 283 yards and two TDs on 59 attempts (4.5 ypc). He finished his SDSU career with 125 receiving yards on 15 catches.
The Aztecs went 12-2 last season, lost to Utah State in the Mountain West title game and beat UTSA in the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl. That game was played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, the site of Football Championship Subdivision game, which MSU reached (and lost) last season.
Williams is the fifth 2021-22 MSU commit from Texas. The others are offensive lineman Omarrian Aigbedion, defensive lineman Kadren Johnson, defensive back Dru Polidore and running back Jared White, who is MSU's only other RB in this recruiting class so far. New defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza and assistant defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste are also from the Lone Star State.
MSU single-season rushing yards record holder Isaiah Ifanse, but he's out for spring camp recovering from an offseason surgery. His backup last season, Elijah Elliott, has missed time with a hamstring injury this spring, per head coach Brent Vigen. Lane Sumner missed much of last season with an injury but was effective when healthy, and he's performed well this spring. Garrett Coon and DeMareus Hosey have sparsely played in their MSU careers.
Vigen has stressed the importance of depth, and it's arguably most important at running back. The Bobcats learned this last season, when both Ifanse and run-heavy quarterback Tommy Mellott suffered late-season injuries. They might've gotten hurt for reasons beyond overuse, but more carries carries lead to higher injury risk. More effective players in the backfield is good from a production standpoint too, of course.
It's not clear when Ifanse will be healthy, so Williams' role with the Cats next season might be large. He wasn't immediately available for comment, and MSU can't speak about recruits until they sign.
