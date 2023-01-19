Cole Bullock

Cole Bullock stands for the national anthem before a game when he played at Sierra Canyon School (Calif.).

 Courtesy photo

BOZEMAN — In a note he posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Cole Bullock mentioned “the many obstacles I have faced.” He touched on one of those obstacles in the final line of his message.

“As a tribute to my father,” Bullock wrote, “I AM 100% COMMITTED TO MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY!”

Cole Bullock

Cole Bullock makes a tackle during a game last season, when he played for College of the Canyons.
Cole Bullock

Cole Bullock was named a Los Angeles Times all-star after his senior season at Sierra Canyon in 2020-21.

