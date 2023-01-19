Bullock is a linebacker who spent the last two football seasons at College of the Canyons, a Southern California junior college about 20 miles north of his high school, Sierra Canyon. The memory of his late father motivates Bullock to thrive at MSU in his final two years of college eligibility.
“It’s been nothing but excitement and a lot of love so far,” Bullock told 406mtsports.com on Thursday. “This program’s for sure blue collar, and that’s what I really love most about this program. I’m super excited to get going and hopefully win some football games and go win that (national) championship this year.”
Bullock provides an intriguing mix of strength and speed for a team that graduated Callahan O’Reilly, an All-Big Sky Conference team captain who started at “Will” linebacker the last two seasons.
Bullock stands 6 feet, weighs 225 pounds and ran a 4.56-second 40 yard dash last spring, he said. His bench press maximum is 415 pounds, his clean max is around 340 and his squat max is around 530.
Last season, Bullock led College of the Canyons — where MSU starting defensive end Ben Seymour played in 2019 — with 56 tackles (39 solo) and two fumble recoveries, and he added five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in 10 games played to earn a first-team all-conference honor. He had 46 tackles (31 solo), 1 ½ TFLs, two INTs, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in the fall of 2021.
At Sierra Canyon, Bullock topped 100 tackles in each of his sophomore and junior seasons, with six tackles for loss, four sacks and six pass deflections in 2019, according to MaxPreps. He made the Los Angeles Times’ spring 2021 all-star defense after compiling 48 tackles (29 solo), four TFLs, two sacks and three deflections in a season that was postponed and shortened because of COVID-19.
Bullock received an offer from Austin Peay last spring and from two other Football Championship Subdivision programs, North Alabama and Towson, over the summer. But Bullock chose to spend one more season at College of the Canyons, largely because his mother was dealing with health issues, he said. He also wanted to “bet on myself,” he said.
“It’s kind of a blessing that I did end up staying this year at junior college,” he added.
More FCS offers rolled in during the fall and winter — from Incarnate Word, McNeese and Western Illinois. MSU came calling almost two weeks ago, and he didn’t need long to commit.
Bullock knew about MSU before the offer, mainly due to the team’s recent success (three straight FCS semifinal appearances, a runner-up finish in 2021) and ESPN’s visit to Bozeman in November for “College GameDay.” He became even more impressed with the Bobcats after talking with their coaching staff, primarily linebackers coach Bobby Daly and head coach Brent Vigen.
“What I really liked about Coach Vigen and Coach Daly and the rest of the staff was how welcoming they were,” Bullock said, adding, “They’re a little more laid back, but you could also tell they have that blue collar instinct in them, that you’re going to get the job done. They’re based on just winning football games, and that’s what I’m all about as well.”
Bullock is looking forward to playing in MSU’s 4-2-5 defense, the same scheme Sierra Canyon ran when he was there. He believes he can succeed at either the Will or Mike linebacker spot.
Bullock’s father, Shane, died of a heart attack in 2018 at the age of 48. With the help of his teammates and coaches, Bullock was able to move forward. He’s focused on the good memories with his father and remember his teachings, both on and off the football field (Shane coached his son in Pop Warner).
Joining the Bobcats is one of many tributes Bullock hopes to make to Shane.
“It’s emotional and obviously gratifying at the same time,” Bullock said. “I’m super happy to kind of fill the shoes in the family that he wanted me to and play Division I football. I’m happy to be able to say I did that for him.”
