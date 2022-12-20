BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program's second transfer of the 2023 recruiting cycle is former junior college defensive back Blake Stillwell.
Stillwell announced his commitment on Monday, two days prior to the start of the early signing period. He comes to the Bobcats after playing for Southern Shreveport (Louisiana) in 2021 and both Navarro College (Texas) and New Mexico Military Institute in 2022. The West Orange High (Florida) 2020 graduate maintains four years of eligibility, he said.
"Bozeman, I'm home," Stillwell told 406mtsports.com Tuesday. "I'm just ready to get to work, ready to be a part of the culture. I'm trying to do big things."
BOZEMAN IM HOME📍!! let’s work 🤝🏾🥷@WillieMGarza #AGTG#NeverPanic #SelfMadeJucoBandit pic.twitter.com/fe8Ze5mYNj— Draco😮💨 (@blake_stillwell) December 20, 2022
Stillwell's cousin Andre Martin played cornerback at North Dakota State a decade ago, when now-MSU head coach Brent Vigen was NDSU's offensive coordinator and now-MSU assistant DBs coach Bryan Shepherd played for the Bison. Those ties contributed heavily to Stillwell's commitment, he said.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Stillwell plans to play free safety for the Cats. His main recruiter was MSU defensive coordinator/DBs coach Willie Mack Garza, who recruited Stillwell when he coached at McNeese, Stillwell said (Garza was hired by MSU last spring after two seasons as McNeese's safety coach).
"Willie Mack Garza, that's my guy. He's a real straight shooter, real loyal guy. He'll coach you real hard, real good, and he's been around," Stillwell added. "I'm just trying to soak up all that knowledge from him so I can get to that next level."
As a sophomore at West Orange, Stillwell finished with 16 tackles, two interceptions and two tackles for loss, according to MaxPreps.
Stillwell said he also got offers from Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois and Tennessee State — all programs that play with MSU in the Football Championship Subdivision.
"The coaching staff and the environment" were the main factors that drew Stillwell to the Cats, he said, adding, "It just really felt like home."
Wide receiver Ty McCullouch, a Colorado State transfer, announced his commitment to MSU on Monday.
