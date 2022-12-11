BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 21st known football commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle is a defensive back from Texas.
Andrew Powdrell announced his decision to join the Bobcats on Wednesday. He is a 6-foot, 175-pound senior who attends College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas, and received a couple other Division I offers, including one from a Football Bowl Subdivision program. But Powdrell couldn’t decline a chance to play for one of the best teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
“I liked everything,” Powdrell told 406mtsports.com on Sunday. “I went over there and all the people were nice. I could tell the whole town was supportive behind the football team. All the players were cool; I got to hang out with them a little bit. Culture was super cool. You could tell everyone’s relaxed, could be themselves.
“Even though it’s so far, it still gave me an at-home feeling.”
The man above continues to bless me!I am Excited to announce my Commitment to Montana State University! Thank you to all my coaches for pushing me to be better on and off the field! #COMMITTED @MSUBobcats_FB @CoachBap @WillieMGarza @bvigen @CoachBSheph @TWCPFootball @twftraining pic.twitter.com/EIocR3bRrm— Andrew Powdrell (@andrew_powdrell) December 8, 2022
Powdrell’s other two offers came from Power 5 FBS team Michigan State and FCS program Houston Baptist. All three schools offered him scholarships, he said, and he’ll get a full ride to play at Montana State.
“When Michigan State offered me, it was kind of close” between the two MSUs, Powdrell said. “But after I went on my visit and talked to my family about Montana State and how (the coaches) were saying I’m one of the guys that would have a great chance of playing my freshman year, that’s really what got me to go to Montana State.”
Powdrell took his official visit to Montana State during Brawl of the Wild weekend last month, just like the Cats’ 20th commit, Cedric Jefferson. Like Jefferson, the atmosphere in Montana State’s 55-21 win over rival Montana helped convince Powdrell to choose the Cats.
“It was a real deal college game day atmosphere,” Powdrell said. “The stands were filled up. There was so much hype around the game. Then they ended up winning by a good margin. It was just real impressive. It was definitely fun to watch.
“Afterward, just walking the streets or going to restaurants, everywhere was packed. It was really cool.”
This past season, Powdrell finished with 63 tackles (53 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two blocked field goals and a kickoff return for a touchdown. He also played some running back at College Park.
Powdrell’s top 40-yard dash time is 4.43 seconds, he said. His bench press maximum is 315 pounds, and his squat max is in the 430-450 range.
Senior Season Highlights— Andrew Powdrell (@andrew_powdrell) November 11, 2022
63 tackles
53(solo)
5 TFL
1 INT
6 PBU’s
2 Fumble Recoveries
2 Field Goal Blocks
1 Kickoff Return TD@BSublet @MikeRoach247 @samspiegs @TWCPFootball @Jason_Howell @BHoward_11 @Perroni247 @BrandonDrumm247 @JScruggs247 @UncleFraz pic.twitter.com/U0hg7m7OtJ
Powdrell received an offer from Montana State in May, when Bobcats assistant defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste traveled to Texas to recruit Powdrell in person. Montana State defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Willie Mack Garza was also a major recruiter, Powdrell said.
“Almost every day we were talking,” Powdrell said of Montana State’s coaches. They were “calling my mom. So we were definitely in contact a lot over these past couple months.”
Powdrell plans to play either safety or nickelback in the Cats’ 4-2-5 defense.
“They were mainly talking about me playing at nickel, and I really like that spot,” he said. “You can get involved in the run. You can blitz. You’re also playing in the slot and can guard the pass. I think it’d be perfect for my playing style.”
Powdrell is Montana State’s third Class of 2023 commit from Texas, joining Fort Worth Christian’s Luke Anderson and Jacob Trimble. Other defensive backs to commit to the Cats are Missoula Sentinel’s JJ Dolan, Helena’s Colter Petre and Taki Uluilakepa of Provo, Utah.
The Cats reached last year’s FCS title game and are one win away from returning. They’ll play at South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals on Saturday.
“They hold themselves to a standard, and they want to go out there and win games by any means,” Powdrell said, adding, “Not just winning them, but some games they’re winning by a good margin, they were smashing teams, so that definitely had an influence on me picking (Montana State).”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.