BOZEMAN — Fort Worth (Texas) Christian School senior Luke Anderson announced Monday that he has committed to Montana State.
Blessed!☝️🙏 pic.twitter.com/VpX2NHWkYN— Luke Anderson (@lukejacob03) October 11, 2022
Anderson is the second Fort Worth Christian football player to choose MSU. Wide receiver Luke Trimble committed to the Bobcats in August. Both were mainly recruited by MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, Trimble said (Anderson wasn't available for an interview).
Anderson lists himself at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, with a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, a 4.19-second shuttle a 31-inch vertical leap and a personal best of 10.82 seconds in the 100-meter dash during track and field season. For comparison, former MSU star and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen ran a 10.88-second 100 at Dillon, with a 4.42-second 40 and a 36-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine.
Anderson, who has also played running back and safety at Fort Worth Christian School, finished with 117 tackles (76 solo), 16 tackles for loss and four sacks last season, according to MaxPreps. He has 62 tackles (42 solo), four TFLs and one sack through six games this fall. In his last 17 games, he's rushed for 1,023 yards and 17 touchdowns on 113 carries (9.1 yards per carry), caught 19 passes for 275 yards and two TDs and returned a punt for a score.
Anderson is MSU's 13th commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle and the first specifically listed as a linebacker, though Melstone's Bryce Grebe and Great Falls CMR's Cole Taylor might play that position for the Cats as well.
