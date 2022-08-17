BOZEMAN — Montana State's latest Class of 2023 football commit is a wide receiver from Texas.
Fort Worth Christian School's Jacob Trimble announced his commitment to MSU Wednesday on social media. He received other Division I offers from schools closer to home, but MSU quickly became "the right pick for me," he told 406mtsports.com via Twitter direct message.
"They were the first college to really talk to me, and I just fell in love with it when I went up there to visit," Trimble said. "I love the coaching staff and what they have done as a team."
First I’d like to thank God, my family and friends, and all the coaches who have supported me through my journey. I’m excited to announce my commitment to play football at Montana State University. I would like to thank the Montana State coaches for giving me this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/z1v4ZCa5Hd— Jacob Trimble (@JacobTrimble7) August 17, 2022
Trimble will get a partial scholarship from MSU, he added. He received offers from two other Football Championship Subdivision programs — Butler and Stetson — and an NAIA school — Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU).
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Trimble caught 71 passes for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall, according to MaxPreps. As a sophomore, he finished with 34 receptions for 820 yards and eight scores. Fort Worth Christian went 4-8 last season and 5-5 in 2020.
2023 Fort Worth Christian HS (TX) WR Jacob Trimble (@JacobTrimble7).— Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) March 28, 2022
Trimble has deceptive speed & field awareness to find opening to exploit the defense. He has a thick lower half that helps w/ explosion helping him post sub 11 track times. https://t.co/NGeDr4HT86 pic.twitter.com/GfxTuUiyLG
Trimble is the Bobcats' seventh known commit from the Class of 2023, joining Bozeman offensive lineman Everett Carr; Spring Valley, California, running back Major Givens; Missoula Sentinel RB Adam Jones; Helena Capital defensive lineman Talon Marsh; Meridian, Idaho, O-lineman Zac Nyland; and Owasso, Oklahoma, quarterback Chance Wilson.
