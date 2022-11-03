BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team got a King-sized commitment on the eve of Halloween.
Blackfoot (Idaho) High School wide receiver Javonte King announced his decision to choose MSU on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior is a three-star recruit and the 13th-ranked Idaho prospect for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.
King had offers from two other Big Sky Conference programs — Idaho State and Weber State — and one other Football Championship Subdivision school — Tennessee Tech. His choice came down to MSU and Weber, and the Bobcats won out partly because he couldn’t visit Weber until December, he said.
King took trips to Bozeman for MSU’s season-opening Gold Rush game against McNeese State on Sept. 3 and, fittingly, for the Bobcats’ top-five matchup with Weber on Oct. 22. MSU’s 43-38 win over the Wildcats didn’t determine King’s decision, but the atmosphere for that crazy game helped sway him.
“One of my coaches played at ISU way back, and he was telling me how crazy it gets” at Bobcat Stadium, King told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday, adding, “That game was awesome. It was crazy.”
King posted a photo of himself with MSU wide receivers coach Justin Udy and tight ends/fullback coach Tyler Walker to Twitter when he committed. Those two, head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright all helped King go north.
committed‼️ thank you @CoachUdy @CoachTWalker @bvigen @Coach__House ! #gocatsgo @RAREAcademyID @CoachJuss @CoachAckley @waters_troy pic.twitter.com/vpk96mchM8— javonte king (@javonteking4) October 30, 2022
Blackfoot is about 25 miles north of ISU’s campus in Pocatello and approximately 150 miles north of Ogden, Utah, where Weber is located. King’s hometown is more than 220 miles south of Bozeman.
“It's an awesome place,” King said, adding, “I feel like there's so much love between the coaches.”
King had a 13-catch, 131-yard, five-touchdown output in this season’s opener, and he's compiled 731 yards and 17 TDs on 50 receptions through 10 games (he also completed both of his passes for 113 yards and a score).
In a game last season, King caught five passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, which he scored on a glove-less, one-handed catch that drew comparisons to Odell Beckman Jr.’s iconic grab in 2014.
Here’s a closer look.— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) September 11, 2021
📸: Kyle Riley#IDPreps pic.twitter.com/QR9gIrTFUq
King, who also plays basketball, is MSU’s 14th known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle and the second receiver, joining Fort Worth (Texas) Christian’s Jacob Trimble. The Bobcats have three seniors — Ravi Alston Jr., Willie Patterson and Clevan Thomas Jr. — who have started the vast majority of MSU’s games at wide receiver this season.
“It'd be nice to play a little bit my freshman year. That's always the goal,” King said. “And I want to graduate.”
UPDATE: Blackfoot head football coach Jerrod Ackley submitted King's 2022 stats to 406 Sports shortly after this story was published.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.