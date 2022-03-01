BOZEMAN — Class of 2022 football recruit Zack Waible has committed to Montana State.

Waible, a linebacker from Lakeridge High School in Oregon, announced his commitment Tuesday on Twitter.

Waible is listed as a 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside/outside linebacker with a first-team all-state selection and a 3.72 GPA on his Twitter biography. He's a three-star prospect and the No. 30 Class of 2022 recruit in Oregon, according to 247 Sports, and his Hudl page says he's run a 4.72 40-yard dash with a bench press maximum of 305 pounds, a squat of 385 and a deadlift of 455. 

Waible also got offers from Football Championship Subdivision program Valparaiso and Division II school Colorado School of Mines, as well as a walk-on opportunity from Portland of the Big Sky, per 247 Sports.

In 2021, Waible led Lakeridge with 172 tackles (31 solo), with 16 tackles for loss and two sacks, according to MaxPreps.

Waible is the first Class of 2022 player to commit to MSU after last month's national signing day. He would be the 22nd high school senior to sign with the Bobcats, who have also added three transfers during this recruiting cycle.

 

