BOZEMAN — Class of 2022 football recruit Zack Waible has committed to Montana State.
Waible, a linebacker from Lakeridge High School in Oregon, announced his commitment Tuesday on Twitter.
Committed to Montana State University. Super excited to be apart of the bobcat family! @MSUBobcats_FB @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachHowe @GoPacerFootball @BrandonHuffman @JordanJ_ pic.twitter.com/3MIFtauzk9— Zac Waible (@ZacWaible) March 1, 2022
Waible is listed as a 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside/outside linebacker with a first-team all-state selection and a 3.72 GPA on his Twitter biography. He's a three-star prospect and the No. 30 Class of 2022 recruit in Oregon, according to 247 Sports, and his Hudl page says he's run a 4.72 40-yard dash with a bench press maximum of 305 pounds, a squat of 385 and a deadlift of 455.
Waible also got offers from Football Championship Subdivision program Valparaiso and Division II school Colorado School of Mines, as well as a walk-on opportunity from Portland of the Big Sky, per 247 Sports.
In 2021, Waible led Lakeridge with 172 tackles (31 solo), with 16 tackles for loss and two sacks, according to MaxPreps.
Waible is the first Class of 2022 player to commit to MSU after last month's national signing day. He would be the 22nd high school senior to sign with the Bobcats, who have also added three transfers during this recruiting cycle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.