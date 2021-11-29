BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit from Arizona has committed to Montana State.
Christian Anaya, a wide receiver at Hamilton High in Chandler, announced his commitment Monday on Twitter.
Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey!!@bvigen @KingJB01 @CoachUdy @Coach__House pic.twitter.com/a7TSxuOYHP— Christian Anaya (@c_anaya24) November 30, 2021
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior also had offers from Big Sky schools Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State and Southern Utah, according to 247 Sports, which gave him the three-star rating. He also received interest from FBS schools Arizona, Arizona State, Cal and Fresno State, according to the Arizona Republic.
Anaya's 40-yard dash time is 4.44 seconds, according to his Twitter and Hudl profiles. Through 11 games this season, he leads Hamilton with 82 catches, 932 receiving yards and 16 touchdown receptions, per MaxPreps. The Huskies are 11-0, nationally ranked and the top-seeded team in the AIA state championship open division bracket. They'll play in the semifinals on Saturday.
Anaya is MSU's 13th known Class of 2022 commit, joining Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Rigby, Idaho, linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Great Falls running back/linebacker Ryan Krahe, Timberline, Idaho, running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate offensive lineman Tommy Nilson, Central Union, California, quarterback Jordan Reed, Bozeman Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Butte receiver Dylan Snyder and Bozeman Gallatin defensive lineman Jake Vigen (the son of MSU head coach Brent Vigen).
Defensive back Dru Polidore announced he was transferring from Air Force to MSU on Nov. 17.
