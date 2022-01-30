BOZEMAN — High school quarterback Luke Abshire has committed to Montana State.
Abshire played for Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, Washington. He made an official visit this weekend, and he'll join the Bobcats as a preferred walk-on.
Abshire tagged MSU head coach Brent Vigen, offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Justin Udy in a tweet Sunday announcing his commitment.
"Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process," Abshire wrote in his tweet. "Thank you to Coach Vigen, Coach Housewright and Coach Udy for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to play at the next level! I can't wait to get to work!"
Go Cats! @Coach__House @bvigen @CoachUdy @MSUBobcats_FB @HEIRCoachTy @HeirFootball @BrandonHuffman @Micah_Chen @RylandSpencer @CVHS_Bears @INW_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/PaNrp5dsM6— Luke Abshire (@lukeshire33) January 30, 2022
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound right-hander is considered a two-star prospect by 247 Sports. He received offers from Division II Central Washington and D-III Whitworth, and Big Sky programs Eastern Washington and Idaho expressed interest, per 247. His maxes are 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 235 pounds in the bench press, 235 pounds in the clean and 375 pounds in the squat.
MSU, which signed 16 recruits during the early signing period, has now received five regular signing period commitments: Abshire, St. John's University transfer wide receiver Ravi Alston, Bozeman Gallatin defensive back Michael Armstrong, Wyoming transfer QB Sean Chambers and Rabun County (Georgia) offensive lineman Bear Old.
