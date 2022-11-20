BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday.

The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.

NDSU (9-2) likely jumped ahead of the Cats because it beat them 38-10 in last season's FCS title game, although the playoff committed hasn't provided specific reasons for its seeding decisions. The Bison and Cats both lost to Pac-12 teams this season (NDSU to Arizona, MSU to Oregon State), while MSU didn't lose an FCS game and NDSU lost one, to rival SDSU (10-1). The Jackrabbits' only loss was to FBS Iowa.

MSU will get a first-round bye and host a second-round game on Dec. 3. The winner of Saturday's first-round game between North Dakota and Weber State will travel to Bozeman the following week. MSU beat Weber 43-38 at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22.

The Cats won't have to travel until the semifinals at the earliest. SDSU is the only team seeded ahead of them on their side of the bracket. MSU beat SDSU 31-17 at Bobcat Stadium in last year's semifinals.

The Cats and Sac State (11-0) shared this season's Big Sky Conference title. It's MSU's first conference championship since 2012.

Five Big Sky teams made the 2022 FCS playoffs: MSU, Sac State, Weber, Idaho and Montana. The Grizzlies were considered a bubble team, and some FCS bracketologists expected them to fall out of the playoffs after their Cat-Griz loss. UM will host Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, and the winner of that game will play at NDSU a week later.

