BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday.
The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
NDSU (9-2) likely jumped ahead of the Cats because it beat them 38-10 in last season's FCS title game, although the playoff committed hasn't provided specific reasons for its seeding decisions. The Bison and Cats both lost to Pac-12 teams this season (NDSU to Arizona, MSU to Oregon State), while MSU didn't lose an FCS game and NDSU lost one, to rival SDSU (10-1). The Jackrabbits' only loss was to FBS Iowa.
MSU will get a first-round bye and host a second-round game on Dec. 3. The winner of Saturday's first-round game between North Dakota and Weber State will travel to Bozeman the following week. MSU beat Weber 43-38 at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22.
The Cats won't have to travel until the semifinals at the earliest. SDSU is the only team seeded ahead of them on their side of the bracket. MSU beat SDSU 31-17 at Bobcat Stadium in last year's semifinals.
The Cats and Sac State (11-0) shared this season's Big Sky Conference title. It's MSU's first conference championship since 2012.
Five Big Sky teams made the 2022 FCS playoffs: MSU, Sac State, Weber, Idaho and Montana. The Grizzlies were considered a bubble team, and some FCS bracketologists expected them to fall out of the playoffs after their Cat-Griz loss. UM will host Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, and the winner of that game will play at NDSU a week later.
Photos: Montana State earns Brawl of the Wild victory over Montana
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott fakes a handoff to Elijah Elliott before taking off with the ball to gain some yards for the Cats on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Tommy Mellott dashes out of reach of Griz defender on Nov. 19 during the 2022 Cat Griz game in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana's Malik Flowers receives the ball in the end zone for Montana's first touchdown on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana's Malik Flowers receives the ball in the end zone for Montana's first touchdown as MSU's James Campbell defends on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana's Hunter Mayginnes (61) and Alex Hurlburt (55) share words on during the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Kyle Rygg (93) and Tommy Mellott (4) carry the trophy on a victory lap with teammates after the Bobcats defeated the Griz 55-21 in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Kyle Rygg (93) and Tommy Mellott (4) carry the trophy on a victory lap with teammates after the Bobcats defeated the Griz in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana's Mitch Roberts is pursued by MSU's Rylan Ortt near the end zone on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana's Isiah Childs goes to the ground in a pile of Bobcats and Grizzlies on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Jacob Kettels (75) reacts near the Bobcat end zone on Nov. 19 during the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
The Grizzlies try to stop the Bobcats near the end zone on Nov.19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson The Montana Standard
MSU's Brody Grebe carries the ball on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Ty Okada dances around the field after making a play on Nov. 20 during the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana's quarterback Lucas Johnson runs with the ball as he is pursued by a Bobcat player on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson The Montana Standard
MSU's Treyton Pickering gets the final touchdown for the Bobcats on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana's defense collides with the Montana State offense late in the fourth quarter on Nov. 20 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Tommy Mellott celebrates with Treyton Pickering after he scored the final touchdown for the Bobcats on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Treyton Pickering is enveloped in a cloud of his own breath after he scored the final touchdown for the Bobcats on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott holds up four fingers as he and his teammates head to the sidelines late in the game as the Bobcats held a huge lead of the Montana Grizzlies on Nov. 19 in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Tommy Mellott outruns the Montana Grizzly defense on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Tommy Mellott gets some love from the coaches on the Bobcats sideline after gaining some yards for the Cats on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
MSU's Tommy Mellot gains some yards for the Cats on Nov. 19 during the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Montana State safety Jeffrey Manning Jr celebrates a play during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
The Montana State football team carry the Great Divide trophy after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
The Montana State student section prepares to rush the field after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State's Danny Uluilakepa (30), Level Price Jr. and Jeffrey Manning Jr. (5) celebrate a play during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday.
Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers takes a snap during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State fans celebrate after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
The Montana State football team carry the Great Divide trophy after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
The Montana State football team carry the Great Divide trophy after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State's Rylan Ortt is tackled by Montana cornerback Justin Ford during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State linebacker Callahan O'Reilly (47) celebrates after recovering a Montana fumble on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Montana State fans celebrate after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Bobcat Stadium is packed during the 121st Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers celebrates a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen holds the Big Sky Conference football title trophy after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday.
Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
The Montana State student section rushes the field after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott celebrates a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State linebacker Callahan O'Reilly celebrates after recovering a Montana fumble during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott celebrate a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State fullback R. J. Fitzgerald pumps up his team during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott breaks a tackle during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State fullback R. J. Fitzgerald pumps up the crowd during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
The Montana State student section watches the final minutes of the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers positions himself to score a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana wide receiver Keelan White catches a pass in front of Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers is tackled by Montana cornerback Jayden Dawson during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State kicker Blake Glessner kicks a field goal during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers fights for more yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State's Ravi Alston nearly blocks a punt by Montana kicker Patrick Rohrbach during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
The Montana State student section rushes the field after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State running back Elijah Elliott finds a hole during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State wide receiver Marqui Johnson runs with the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State fans try to take down the goal posts after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State defensive end Ben Seymour almost gets a hand on Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
The Montana State football team carry the Great Divide trophy after the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State defensive end Hunter Parsons tackles Montana quarterback Daniel Britt during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen yells instructions during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State running back Elijah Elliott celebrates a first down during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State running back Elijah Elliott is tackled by Montana safety Nash Fouch during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana receiver Malik Flowers catches a touchdown pass with defense from Montana State cornerback James Campbell during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs the ball during the
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Bobcats beat the Grizzlies 55-21.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Montana State tight end Derryk Snell lifts quarterback Tommy Mellott into the air after Mellott scored the Bobcats' first touchdown against Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday.
Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Montana State linebacker Jory Choate scoops up a loose ball in Montana's end zone for a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Montana State tight end Derryk Snell lifts quarterback Tommy Mellott into the air after Mellott scored the Bobcats' first touchdown on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Montana State running back Elijah Elliott fights for extra yardage on Saturday against Montana at Bobcat Stadium.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellot runs over Montana safety Nash Fouch and picks up a first down in the first half on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Montana State tight end Treyton Pickering breaks free for a touchtown run in the fourth quarter on Saturday against Montana at Bobcat Stadium.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Montana State fullback RJ Fitzgerald celebrates a big play on offense on Saturday against Montana at Bobcat Stadium.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers is brought down by Montana cornerback Jayden Dawson on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Montana State players celebrate the win by lifting the Great Divide Trophy.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Montana State wide reciever Marqui Johnson eludes Montana cornerback Corbin Walker in the first half.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Montana State’s Callahan O’Reilly (47), Paul Brott (96) and Ben Seymour (98) tackle Montana running back Nick Ostmo on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers (10) hands the ball off to fellow quarterback Tommy Mellot on Saturday against Montana at Bobcat Stadium.
Shawn Raecke/Contributed
This story will be updated.
