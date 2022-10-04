TACOMA, Washington — The Montana State women’s golf team concluded the final round of the Pat Lessor Harbottle Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,195-yard Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday.
Montana State finished 17th overall in the team standings with a three-round score of 127-over 919 strokes (304-301-314). Gonzaga won the team title with an 872 (291-289-292), and Nevada’s Victoria Gailey was the top individual with a three-round score of 213 (72-71-70).
“Obviously this wasn’t the finish we wanted, but we definitely are learning what shots we need to be working on,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “This course required being extremely straight off the tee and we lacked in that area. It is a good, challenging course that requires being creative, we need to continue practicing being creative.”
Bobcats freshman Lauren Greeny and redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez led the way with 11-over 227s that were tied for 50th overall.
Kameryn Basye finished with a 17-over 233 (75-79-79) that tied for 75th place, and Maddie Montoya rounded out MSU’s scorers by tying for 86th place with a 19-over 235 (79-78-78). Jordan Briggs finished in a tie with Cora Rosanova — who played as an individual — with a three-round score of 243.
“We have a couple of weeks off before our next tournament, and we will work on some ball striking and putting,” Basye said.
Montana State’s next tournament is The Clash at Boulder Creek in Las Vegas from Oct. 23-25, hosted by Northern Arizona.
