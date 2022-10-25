BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Montana State women’s golf team wrapped up the fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek, held at the par-72, 6,309-yard Boulder Creek Golf Club course on Tuesday.
The Bobcats finished the tournament in 15th out of 17 Division I teams with a 40-over 904 (311-298-295).
“We battled this whole tournament,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “The course definitely plays different with no wind. We made a lot of birdies, but also made too many high numbers. We will look at the stats and be ready to practice those things when spring season begins. I’m proud of these ladies for battling till the very end. Each one of them contributed this week, and that’s important.”
Individually, the Bobcats started the day within only a few strokes of each other, yet when the dust settled, Scarlet Weidig Velazquez was MSU’s top finisher for the third time this fall, shooting a 9-over-225 (78-76-71) that was bolstered by her best round of the tournament on Tuesday. She carded a team-high five birdies on Tuesday’s round and finished in a tie for 51st place.
After shooting the best round of her collegiate career on Monday’s second round, Maddie Montoya finished two strokes back in a tie for 56th place with an 11-over-227 (80-73-74). Her teammate Kameryn Basye wrapped up the tournament with a 12-over-228 (79-75-74) and was one of two Bobcats to improve in each round.
Cora Rosanova rounded out the Bobcat scorers with a 16-over-232 (78-74-80) and Lauren Greeny finished with a 17-over-233 (76-81-76).
“I am excited about what each player is capable of and I know they will keep getting better,” Basye said. “This is the best fall we have had in a while. It’s time to take a short break and be ready when spring begins.”
Led by overall medalist Victoria Gailey’s 9-under-207, Nevada lapped the field on day three to win the team title with a 25-under-839.
Tuesday marked the final tournament for Montana State this fall. The Bobcats placed second twice, had two individual wins and Big Sky Women’s Golfer of the Week awards thanks to Weidig Velazquez.
“I am proud of how we played this fall,” Basye said. “We obviously have room for improvement, but I see some great things with these players.”
The Bobcats will return to action on Feb. 13-14, as the team competes at the Mountain Classic Match Play, held at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, California.
